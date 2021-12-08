GRAND RAPIDS — Several area athletes were selected to the Michigan Associated Press Division 5-6 All-State football team, which was announced Wednesday.
Kingsley linebacker Brett Peterson and Grayling running back David Millikin made the First Team.
Peterson, a senior, has signed to play tight end with Grand Valley State to join his two older brothers. He made 45 tackles, 28 of the solo variety, but the stats alone don't tell the story. Peterson was voted the co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Northern Michigan Football Conference along with Traverse City St. Francis' Joey Donahue.
Millikin, also a senior, followed up an impressive junior season with another fantastic effort to cap off his high school football career. He racked up 1,625 yards and 23 touchdowns on 145 carries, good for 11.2 yards per carry and an average of 180 yards per game. Millikin set the Grayling record for career touchdowns with more than 50 and for career rushing yards with just shy of 6,600.
Three Boyne City Ramblers made the Second Team — Bobby Hoth at running back, Jacob Bush at linebacker, and Kaden Jewett as a specialist. Also making the Second Team was Manistee lineman Caden VanSickle.
Honorable mentions included Sam Goethals and True Beeman, both from Kingsley, at running back; Grayling's Dylan Cragg at wide receiver; Glen Lake's Beau Harriger, Grayling's Sparty Skillern and Kingsley's Kaden Patterson as linemen; Boyne City's Joey McHugh at linebacker; and Boyne City's Jack Neer at punter.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Nolan Ziegler was named the D5-6 Player of the Year.
Ziegler, a standout strong safety and linebacker, had already committed to Notre Dame even before his junior season began.
What might have surprised everyone outside of the Catholic Central community was just how talented an athlete the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ziegler is on the field.
The Cougars, who won their third consecutive state championship this fall, graduated standout receiver Jace Williams after last year’s title. Catholic Central was then forced to move wide receiver John Passinault to quarterback after two-time state champion Joey Silveri suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. Ziegler suddenly found himself as Catholic Central’s go-to receiver after catching just four passes his previous two years combined.
Ziegler finished the season with 67 catches for 1,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.
“They are certainly eye-popping statistics, but it did not surprise us, and it did not surprise his teammates and coaches,” Catholic Central coach Todd Kolster said. “But for other people who didn’t know what he was about might think he was just some linebacker going to Notre Dame.
Ziegler continued to spearhead a defense that allowed a combined 19 points in its five postseason victories, including a 31-7 win over Marine City in the Division 5 state title game at Ford Field. Ziegler, who is a Butkus Award finalist, had 13 tackles in the game. He had 105 for the season and seven sacks plus a pick-6.
“It’s great to be recognized because it shows the hard work that I’ve put in over the years,” Ziegler said about earning Michigan AP Player of the Year. “It definitely means a lot.”
Catholic Central has won five state titles in the past six years. The Cougars also have the state’s longest winning streak. Their victory over Marine City was their 37th consecutive win.
Kolster said Ziegler’s influence will have a positive impact for years to come.
“I’ve said it a lot, but he is just a special guy just in terms of his work ethic and commitment to the team and his teammates,” Kolster said. “He has developed a really great rapport not only with his senior teammates, but the young guys. He is great with our young guys coming in. He is very helpful with the freshmen and sophomores and juniors.
Ziegler was joined on the Division 5-6 All-State first team by Passinault and junior lineman Nate VanTimmeren. Catholic Central senior linebacker Jack Klafeta was a second-team selection.
“What I’m going to remember most are the friends that I’ve made and how my friends and coaches helped me become the best player that I can be,” Ziegler said.