KALAMAZOO — Kingsley freshman took Gavin Merchant runner-up honors in Friday’s Division 3 state wrestling championships.
Merchant pinned Armada’s Jaspar Viviano in 2:35, won a 5-1 decision over Ovid-Elsie’s Cole Workman and decisioned Whitehall senior Ty Whalen 5-1 to earn a finals berth and improve to 31-0, setting up a matchup of undefeated wrestlers against Dundee sophomore Braeden Davis (29-0) in the Division 3 championship match at Kalamazoo’s Wings Arena.
Davis, who won the 103-pound championship last season, won by fall at 1:26. Davis has a career 62-3 record and two state championships under his belt.
“I was a little hard on myself after the loss,” Merchant said. “Then I looked at my opponent, and he’s on a different level. It’ll help motivate me for next year.”
Merchant ends up with a 31-1 record as a freshman. He said he tried to sit out through a Davis cradle attempt, and that’s when he got pinned.
“The atmosphere was really cool,” Merchant said of his first time at the state finals. “It felt good with your team behind you.”
The Stags brought seven wrestlers total.
Kingsley sophomore Sam Goethals placed fourth at 189 pounds. A bye and a 3-2 decision put him in the semifinals before a loss there. He dropped a 5-1 decision in the consolation bracket and then defeated Belding’s Jack Ward 7-5 in the fifth-place match. He ends up 25-10 on the season.
Benzie Central senior Sampson Ross won his first two matches at 140 pounds by 5:20 fall and 1-0 decision before a setback to finalist Max Brown of Whitehall. Ross beat Alma’s Solomon Rosales 3-1 in the fifth-place match in a Biblical matchup of Sampson vs. Solomon.
Ross even grew his hair out, not cutting it for more than three months.
“I was too scared to cut my hair because of the Bible story,” Ross joked. “I’m happy I got to finish my senior year and be on the podium.”
Ross committed to wrestle for Adrian College and ends his senior season 25-4. He’s the first state placer from Benzie Central since 2015.
Kingsley’s Kyan Fessenden posted a 3:17 pin and 8-4 decision at 160 pounds to get to the semifinals. A semifinal loss sent him to the consolation bracket, where he beat Alma’s Jacob Munger to get into the third-place match before a 3-2 loss to take fourth place. The sophomore ends the season with a 31-4 record.
Gaylord senior Quinn Schultz placed sixth with a 2-3 record. The Blue Devils standout won his first two matches by pin, in 1:09 and 5:58 before a 12-3 setback in the Division 2 semifinals at VanAndel Arena in Grand Rapids. A 5-2 consolation loss put him in the fifth-place match, won by Mason’s Derek Badgley. Schultz winds up 19-11 on the season.
Petoskey sophomore Trevor Swiss lost his first match 4-2, but bounced back with a 6-1 win, bye and 7-5 setback to book a spot in the seventh-place match in Division 2. Sparta’s Kyan Larson won 8-4, giving Swiss eighth place and a 21-7 season record.
Boyne City’s Jordan McBee posted a 5-2 win over Kingsley’s Justin Grahn as part of a 1-3 day at 130 pounds, but took eighth place, winding up with a 31-8 record this season and surpassing 100 career victories as a junior. Grahn won his first match with a 3:04 pin of Almont’s Aiden Finn before a pair of setbacks see his season end with a 23-10 record.
Kingsley junior Aidan Schier won his first match by pin in 3:19, lost, beat Montrose’s Ty Emmendorfer 4-2 and ended up in the seventh-place match following a 5-4 setback. He fell to Otisville Lakeville’s Cal Huggler in the seventh-place match to finish eighth with a season record of 29-9.
Manistee senior Keith Barke dropped two matches at 215 pounds to end the season 23-10. Kingsley junior Alex Smith also ended with an 0-2 record at 215, completing the season with a 19-9 mark.
Boyne senior Gavin Hernandez (285) won his first match by pin in 3:15, but finished 1-2. His season record stands at 23-9. Grayling freshman Logan Malonen dropped two matches at 285, but finished the campaign with a 26-11 mark.
Boyne City junior Jacob Bush went 0-2, finishing the season with a 28-9 record at 171 pounds.
Grayling senior Joe Armstrong (112) won a match by pin in 1:53 over Montague’s Chris Aebig, but finished 1-2 for a season mark of 28-7.
Boyne City junior Tim Bowman posted a 1-2 mark at 119, pinning Carrollton’s Michael Boyd in 4:37. Bowman completes the season with a 31-8 record.
Kingsley senior Tanner Martindale went 0-2 at 140 pounds, rounding out a 19-11 season.