REMUS — Four Kingsley wrestlers earned places at the Chippewa Hills Invitational on Saturday.
Aidan Shier took fourth place with a 2-2 record in the 135-pound weight class.
Justin Grahn placed fifth at 119 pounds with a 3-1 mark, Kyan Fessenden was sixth at 152 pounds with a 3-2 record and Tanner Martindale's 2-2 day earned him 7th at 125 pounds.
The Stags are off until hosting the Kingsley Northwest Michigan Invitational on Jan. 4.
