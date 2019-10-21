By The Associated Press
Division 1
School/Total/Points
1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (8-0) 40
2. Belleville (8-0) 36
3. West Bloomfield (7-1) 32
4. Dearborn Fordson (7-1) 25
5. Lake Orion (7-1) 24
6. Grandville (7-1) 16
7. Saline (7-1) 13
8. Rockford (7-1) 11
(tie) Brownstown Woodhaven (8-0) 11
(tie) Plymouth (7-1) 11
Others receiving votes: Brighton 1.
Division 2
School/Total/Points
1. Midland (4) (8-0) 40
2. Oak Park (7-1) 36
3. Walled Lake Western (7-1) 32
4. Birmingham Groves (7-1) 27
5. Detroit King (6-2) 24
6. Grosse Pointe South (7-1) 15
7. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-2) 11
8. Warren De La Salle (5-3) 10
(tie) Battle Creek Lakeview (8-0) 10
10. Traverse City Central (7-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Livonia Franklin 4. Fenton 2. South Lyon 1.
Division 3
School/Total/Points
1. Muskegon (5) (8-0) 50
2. Edwardsburg (8-0) 45
3. Byron Center (8-0) 39
4. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (7-1) 34
5. Chelsea (8-0) 29
6. River Rouge (7-1) 25
7. Zeeland West (7-1) 20
8. Mason (8-0) 14
9. Mount Pleasant (6-2) 6
(tie) Coldwater (7-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Cedar Springs 5. Grand Rapids Christian 2.
Division 4
School/Total/Points
1. Detroit Country Day (5) (8-0) 59
2. Paw Paw (1) (8-0) 55
3. Muskegon Orchard View (8-0) 47
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-1) 43
5. Milan (8-0) 36
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 30
7. Ortonville Brandon (7-1) 24
8. Sparta (7-1) 11
9. St. Clair (7-1) 9
10. Flint Powers (6-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Escanaba 3. Goodrich 3. Fowlerville 2. Hudsonville Unity Christian 1.
Division 5
School/Total/Points
1. Muskegon Oakridge (4) (8-0) 40
2. Kingsley (8-0) 35
3. Frankenmuth (8-0) 33
4. Lansing Catholic (7-1) 25
5. Portland (7-1) 20
(tie) Hopkins (8-0) 20
7. Marine City (8-0) 19
8. Almont (8-0) 11
9. Hillsdale (8-0) 5
(tie) Saginaw Swan Valley (6-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Berrien Springs 4. Olivet 3.
Division 6
School/Total/Points
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4) (7-1) 40
2. Ithaca (7-1) 34
3. Niles Brandywine (8-0) 32
4. Montrose (7-1) 27
5. Maple City Glen Lake (7-1) 21
6. Ravenna (6-2) 20
7. Grass Lake (7-1) 15
8. Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-1) 14
9. Hemlock (6-2) 7
9. Calumet (7-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Flint Hamady 3.
Division 7
School/Total/Points
1. New Lothrop (2) (8-0) 46
2. Jackson Lumen Christi (2) (8-0) 45
3. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (8-0) 42
4. Schoolcraft (8-0) 33
5. Clinton (8-0) 30
6. Iron Mountain (8-0) 24
7. Cassopolis (8-0) 17
8. Beaverton (8-0) 11
9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-0) 10
10. Cass City (7-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Beal City 3. Traverse City St. Francis 2. Lawton 2. Addison 1.
Division 8
School/Total/Points
1. Reading (4) (7-1) 49
2. Harbor Beach (1) (8-0) 46
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-0) 38
4. Ubly (7-1) 34
5. Breckenridge (7-1) 23
6. White Pigeon (7-1) 22
7. Clarkston Everest Catholic (7-0) 20
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-1) 18
9. Fowler (7-1) 17
10. Mendon (6-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1.
Division 8 Player
School/Total/Points
1. Powers North Central (7) (8-0) 78
2. Colon (1) (8-0) 70
3. Pickford (7-1) 58
4. Deckerville (8-0) 43
5. Morrice (7-1) 38
Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park 14. Portland St Patrick 7. Climax-Scotts 6. Martin 6.
