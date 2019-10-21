Rankings

By The Associated Press

Division 1

School/Total/Points

1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (8-0) 40

2. Belleville (8-0) 36

3. West Bloomfield (7-1) 32

4. Dearborn Fordson (7-1) 25

5. Lake Orion (7-1) 24

6. Grandville (7-1) 16

7. Saline (7-1) 13

8. Rockford (7-1) 11

(tie) Brownstown Woodhaven (8-0) 11

(tie) Plymouth (7-1) 11

Others receiving votes: Brighton 1. 

Division 2

School/Total/Points

1. Midland (4) (8-0) 40

2. Oak Park (7-1) 36

3. Walled Lake Western (7-1) 32

4. Birmingham Groves (7-1) 27

5. Detroit King (6-2) 24

6. Grosse Pointe South (7-1) 15

7. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-2) 11

8. Warren De La Salle (5-3) 10

(tie) Battle Creek Lakeview (8-0) 10

10. Traverse City Central (7-1) 8

Others receiving votes: Livonia Franklin 4. Fenton 2. South Lyon 1. 

Division 3

School/Total/Points

1. Muskegon (5) (8-0) 50

2. Edwardsburg (8-0) 45

3. Byron Center (8-0) 39

4. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (7-1) 34

5. Chelsea (8-0) 29

6. River Rouge (7-1) 25

7. Zeeland West (7-1) 20

8. Mason (8-0) 14

9. Mount Pleasant (6-2) 6

(tie) Coldwater (7-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Cedar Springs 5. Grand Rapids Christian 2. 

Division 4

School/Total/Points

1. Detroit Country Day (5) (8-0) 59

2. Paw Paw (1) (8-0) 55

3. Muskegon Orchard View (8-0) 47

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-1) 43

5. Milan (8-0) 36

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 30

7. Ortonville Brandon (7-1) 24

8. Sparta (7-1) 11

9. St. Clair (7-1) 9

10. Flint Powers (6-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Escanaba 3. Goodrich 3. Fowlerville 2. Hudsonville Unity Christian 1. 

Division 5

School/Total/Points

1. Muskegon Oakridge (4) (8-0) 40

2. Kingsley (8-0) 35

3. Frankenmuth (8-0) 33

4. Lansing Catholic (7-1) 25

5. Portland (7-1) 20

(tie) Hopkins (8-0) 20

7. Marine City (8-0) 19

8. Almont (8-0) 11

9. Hillsdale (8-0) 5

(tie) Saginaw Swan Valley (6-2) 5

Others receiving votes: Berrien Springs 4. Olivet 3. 

Division 6

School/Total/Points

1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4) (7-1) 40

2. Ithaca (7-1) 34

3. Niles Brandywine (8-0) 32

4. Montrose (7-1) 27

5. Maple City Glen Lake (7-1) 21

6. Ravenna (6-2) 20

7. Grass Lake (7-1) 15

8. Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-1) 14

9. Hemlock (6-2) 7

9. Calumet (7-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Flint Hamady 3. 

Division 7

School/Total/Points

1. New Lothrop (2) (8-0) 46

2. Jackson Lumen Christi (2) (8-0) 45

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (8-0) 42

4. Schoolcraft (8-0) 33

5. Clinton (8-0) 30

6. Iron Mountain (8-0) 24

7. Cassopolis (8-0) 17

8. Beaverton (8-0) 11

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-0) 10

10. Cass City (7-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Beal City 3. Traverse City St. Francis 2. Lawton 2. Addison 1. 

Division 8

School/Total/Points

1. Reading (4) (7-1) 49

2. Harbor Beach (1) (8-0) 46

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-0) 38

4. Ubly (7-1) 34

5. Breckenridge (7-1) 23

6. White Pigeon (7-1) 22

7. Clarkston Everest Catholic (7-0) 20

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-1) 18

9. Fowler (7-1) 17

10. Mendon (6-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1.

Division 8 Player

School/Total/Points

1. Powers North Central (7) (8-0) 78

2. Colon (1) (8-0) 70

3. Pickford (7-1) 58

4. Deckerville (8-0) 43

5. Morrice (7-1) 38

Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park 14. Portland St Patrick 7. Climax-Scotts 6. Martin 6.

