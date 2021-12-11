KINGSLEY — Matt Schelich just might pick up the title of Secretary of Energy.
The longtime Kingsley girls basketball coach has been preaching energy to his team all season. With limited offseason work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s encouraged one characteristic that doesn’t need time.
“Our discussion has been, ‘What is Kingsley basketball?’” Schelich said “And No. 1 on the list is energy. Our goal is to be that team where even if a stranger walks in the gym and says, ‘What team was dialed in? What team was making plays that had nothing to do with anybody’s talent or size or athleticism? Who just had the foot on the gas pedal out there with that great energy?’”
That was the Stags on Friday, where Kingsley knocked off Onekama 63-26 at home to open Northwest Conference play.
Kingsley bolted out to a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Onekama’s sole lead came on a Kaylin Sam 3-pointer 33 seconds into the game for a 3-1 advantage.
Kingsley’s press gave the Portagers fits, especially after Onekama forward Sophie Wisniski picked up two fouls in the first four minutes. Onekama’s press-break had been to get the ball to the 6-foot Wisniski near midcourt and have her find an open player down either wing.
“Our energy was very high,” Kingsley senior guard Coral Bott said. “We were working together, knowing where they’re going to go. We caught on after a little bit and could go where they were going to pass the ball right away. Everybody on the team plays a part this year. It’s a big thing.”
Maddy Johns led the Stags with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Nine Stags scored four or more points. Hannah Grahn and Bott each added nine points and six boards, with Bott also chipping in five steals.
Sophomore guard Chrissy Whims pitched in seven points, six steals and two assists.
Other top contributors included Grace Lewis (six points, four rebounds, three assists), Grace Hillier (six points, five steals, two assists), Claire Dutton (six points, six rebounds), Kaylee Schelich (four points, one assist, one block) and Karly Roelofs (four points, seven rebounds, three steals).
“We’re young in the sense that we haven’t done a ton together as a group,” Matt Schelich said. “We’re still trying to play catch up with all that. It was a good gelling event for us tonight. Solid energy and made some good plays. It just clicked for us.”
Kingsley (2-1, 1-0 Northwest) plays Monday at Kalkaska, while Onekama (0-3, 0-1 Northwest) visits Benzie next Friday.
“I told the girls that in the first half we were our own worst enemy,” Portagers head coach Tracy Bennett said. “We practiced breaking the press and we just didn’t execute our plays and our breaking of the press. I bet you that we had 15 turnovers in the first quarter. We need to do better and take care of the ball and not be our own worst enemy.”
Wisniski came back in the second half to lead the Portagers with 11 points. Sam added eight, hitting two 3-pointers. Maegan Hrachovina added three points.
“Sophie sat a lot the first half, and that hurts us,” Bennett said. “But the girls have to adjust to that because Sophie’s a versatile player and she’s all over the place. So sometimes they have to step up and step in. This is a loss, but it’s not the end of the world. ... We’ll live and learn. That’s what you do.”
The Stags are chasing their first district title since 2018, a goal Bott says can be attainable if they stick to the plan of improving every game.
“That’s in our reach,” Bott said. “It’s gonna go game by game this season and figure things out and just look ahead to next game.”