PREP SOCCER

State rankings

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Hudsonville 

3. Lowell 

4. Marian 

5. Mattawan 

6. Stoney Creek 

7. Byron Center 

8. Skyline 

9. Grand Haven 

10. Clarkston

Honorable mention: Forest Hills Northern, Grandville, Novi, Saline, Oxford, Lake Orion, Forest Hills Central, Bloomfield Hills.

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Lakewood 

3. Hamilton 

4. Pontiac Notre Dame 

5. Coopersville 

6. Detroit Country Day 

7. Parma Western 

8. Ida 

9. Kingsley 

10. Onsted 

Honorable mention: Corunna, Niles, Lansing Catholic, Holland Christian, Whitehall, Cadillac, Edwardsburg.

DIVISION 3

1. Schoolcraft 23-1

2. Monroe St. Mary 13-0

3. Kalamazoo Christian 21-1-2

4. Bronson 22-4-2

5. Centreville 21-5-2

6. Muskegon WMC 15-9-3

7. Charyl Stockwell 13-2

8. Beaverton 22-1-1

9. Pewamo-Westphalia 17-2-1

10. Morley-Stanwood 20-3

Honorable mention: Beal City, Hanover-Horton, Manistique, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Traverse City St. Francis, Vandercook Lake.

DIVISION 4

1. Southfield Christian 8-1-1

2. Battle Creek St. Philip 22-5

3. Mendon 14-4-6

4. Camden Frontier 11-2-1

5. Merrill 26-5

6. Leland 13-11-3

7. Rudyard 13-1-2

8. Oakland Christian 12-4-1

9. Lenawee Christian 16-4

10. Plymouth Christian 5-8

Honorable mention: Lansing Christian, Traverse City Christian.

