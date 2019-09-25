PREP SOCCER
State rankings
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Hudsonville
3. Lowell
4. Marian
5. Mattawan
6. Stoney Creek
7. Byron Center
8. Skyline
9. Grand Haven
10. Clarkston
Honorable mention: Forest Hills Northern, Grandville, Novi, Saline, Oxford, Lake Orion, Forest Hills Central, Bloomfield Hills.
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Lakewood
3. Hamilton
4. Pontiac Notre Dame
5. Coopersville
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Parma Western
8. Ida
9. Kingsley
10. Onsted
Honorable mention: Corunna, Niles, Lansing Catholic, Holland Christian, Whitehall, Cadillac, Edwardsburg.
DIVISION 3
1. Schoolcraft 23-1
2. Monroe St. Mary 13-0
3. Kalamazoo Christian 21-1-2
4. Bronson 22-4-2
5. Centreville 21-5-2
6. Muskegon WMC 15-9-3
7. Charyl Stockwell 13-2
8. Beaverton 22-1-1
9. Pewamo-Westphalia 17-2-1
10. Morley-Stanwood 20-3
Honorable mention: Beal City, Hanover-Horton, Manistique, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Traverse City St. Francis, Vandercook Lake.
DIVISION 4
1. Southfield Christian 8-1-1
2. Battle Creek St. Philip 22-5
3. Mendon 14-4-6
4. Camden Frontier 11-2-1
5. Merrill 26-5
6. Leland 13-11-3
7. Rudyard 13-1-2
8. Oakland Christian 12-4-1
9. Lenawee Christian 16-4
10. Plymouth Christian 5-8
Honorable mention: Lansing Christian, Traverse City Christian.
