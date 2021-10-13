KINGSLEY — Item 5 of section VI of the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education agenda simply read “Soccer.”
Although vague, most knew exactly what the seven trustees would discuss when they reached that part of the meeting Monday.
The Kingsley High School boys soccer team wrapped up its regular season Monday with a 8-0 loss to North Bay, completing a winless season as the Stags head into postseason play against Grayling on Wednesday.
The season was a struggle, to say the least. But it was one particular loss that stung worse than the others — a 17-0 defeat at the hands of Benzie Central on Sept. 29.
Benzie’s star forward Kevin Hubbell set both the state and national record with 16 goals in that game. Heavy criticism of both his performance and Benzie head coach Chris Batchelder’s handling of the game soon followed.
Hubbell broke the previous Michigan record of 10 goals in a game, a mark Karl Trost set in 2003 against East Jordan in a 20-0 victory. He also surpassed the national record of 14, which stood for 41 years after Dale Self of Sumter High School in South Carolina set it in 1980.
Kingsley head coach Tim VanWingerden previously said that the 17-0 loss was “pretty demoralizing.”
Nine Kingsley soccer players walked into the meeting after their loss Monday — another mercy defeat.
William Pelloski was one of the nine standing in the back of the high school library. The 15-year-old sophomore — wearing a dirt-covered and grass-stained uniform — remained silent during public comment. Several parents — including Pelloski’s father, Zach Schaaf — spoke up, defended the soccer team and expressed outrage over the team’s treatment this season.
However, as the meeting neared adjournment, Pelloski raised his hand and asked to address the board. Although uncommon for board meetings, Kingsley Board President Beth Lajko felt it more than appropriate to allow Pelloski to speak.
Pelloski approached the microphone, but it wasn’t to address the 17-0 loss to Benzie.
“It feels like this school is giving up on its soccer team,” he said. “A lot of people have the mindset that it’s bad and never going to get better. Our team could do well if we got the support from other people. We need that Kingsley pride.”
Pelloski said after the meeting that he tried to be as least biased with his comments as possible, yet he still couldn’t help but feel demoralized by the loss to Benzie and the season as a whole. Pelloski, who was battling a lingering illness and an ankle injury, was in goal for Kingsley against Benzie and allowed the first 10 goals to Hubbell.
“I work really hard for this, but I really just didn’t want to be out there,” he said.
All of that is in the past now, Pelloski said. He just hopes what happened brings about positive change.
“I highly respect (Hubbell) and their team. He’s a great player. He’s an amazing player, but what they did was not sportsmanship,” Pelloski said. “It’s not (Hubbell’s) fault. Some of what the coach did was not acceptable.”
What has happened within the halls of Kingsley High School wasn’t acceptable either. Pelloski said bullying from his own classmates about the struggling soccer program has gone on for years, stretching back to middle school.
After the Benzie game, the taunts and jokes only got worse.
Schaaf spoke out against the in-school bullying. Addressing that should be the No. 1 priority for the Kingsley board and administration, he said, calling it the “missing piece to the puzzle” to get support for the soccer team.
“That should not happen,” Schaaf said. “That’s not Kingsley pride. Let’s have some pride. Let’s support our boys. They’re having a tough time. They don’t need to be piled on by other kids in our own school.”
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said an official response to Benzie from the district was needed. Plans for that response were discussed Monday.
Smith and Lajko both agreed that a letter to the Benzie Central Board of Education expressing the district’s frustration, disapproval and disappointment with the game was an appropriate start. Smith said that he and Kingsley Athletic Director Mitch Miggenburg would draft the letter and have the board review it at the November meeting.
“They handled themselves with a lot more dignity and grace than I would have myself,” Smith said. “Hats off to the kids for staying in there and playing.”
Lajko took a moment in the meeting to directly address the players in the room.
“I am sorry this happened to you. I’m proud you held your head high and have not stooped to that type of behavior that would have been so easy to fall into,” she said. “Sometimes, for lack of better words, life just sucks — and this is one of those moments.”
Trustees Tony Temple and Heather Bartelmay expressed that a letter was not enough, although neither specified what action would be an appropriate response.
“A letter to the board is just going to tell them that another board is upset,” Temple said. “That’s all it’s going to do. They might acknowledge it. They might not. We need to do more for our students to let them know we are proud of their sportsmanship.”
Emily Paulus, who has two sons go through the Kingsley soccer program, also said a letter was not a strong enough message.
“These boys come to practice sick, they come to practice down, they come to practice no matter what,” Paulus said. “They stand up for what Kingsley has said they stand up for.”
Trustee Mike Schueller pulled no punches with his response.
“If we could do it, I’d fire that coach so fast it would make his head spin,” he said. “We’re always behind every athlete, every student. We’re going to do everything we can — as much as we can — to correct this.”
Lajko said Kingsley cannot police another school district or a coach. A decision about Batchelder’s role is up to the Benzie athletic director and superintendent, she said.
“We’ve got to stay in our own lane,” Lajko said.
Benzie Central Superintendent Amiee Erfourth told the Associated Press that maybe the game should have been immediately stopped when the Huskies were ahead by eight goals instead of waiting until halftime and allowing more goals to pile up. Michigan High School Athletic Association rules state that at least one half of a soccer game must be completed for the game to be official.
“It’s brought to light a good learning opportunity,” Erfourth told the AP. “We are always striving for our students to be the best student-athletes on the field and in school. But we also want to have class and sportsmanship as well.”
The AP reported that Batchelder sent a letter on a Sept. 30 to Kingsley officials and said he didn’t intend to “humiliate your players or your program” and apologized for some remarks.
“It was a player getting hot, and I got lost in the opportunity the kid had in front of him,” Batchelder said.
The next Kingsley Board of Education meeting is slated for Nov. 8. Lajko said the plan is to invite the soccer team to the meeting and have trustees officially recognize the players’ efforts this season.