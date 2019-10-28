TRAVERSE CITY — Kingsley won the ABCD Quad with a perfect record, and hopes it didn’t lose a big piece for districts.
Stags senior middle hitter Austyn DeWeese left in the middle of Kingsley’s 25-23, 25-20 win over Traverse City Central with an abdominal muscle strain, and fellow Stags starter Miranda Acre missed the event on a family vacation.
“If you’d have told me we would have played without DeWeese and Acre against Central at the end,” Stags head coach Dave hall said, “I wouldn’t have picked us.”
Maddie Bies dropped a tip in the middle of Central’s defense to clinch the first game 25-23 after the Trojans rallied from an early 11-5 deficit.
Kingsley (46-7-3) posted a 3-0 mark in the volleyball quad Monday at Traverse City Central, topping Traverse City St. Francis 25-21, 25-15, going to three with Leland (25-14, 22-25, 15-6) and then facing Central.
The Stags were led for the day by Bies (73 assists, 21 digs, 10 kills, three aces), Brittany Bowman (31 kills, 34 digs, one ace), DeWeese (20 kills, 6 blocks), Lark Jankewicz (34 digs, four aces) and Sidny Hessem (30 kills, three blocks, 40 digs, one ace). Hattie Raska (three aces) and Abby Arnold filled in for DeWeese in the final set against Central.
“A lot of credit to those kids,” Hall said. “And Abby hadn’t played a single point the entire day until the last game, so she stepped in and got her hands on two shots at the net and had a good swing and did great.”
Kingsley plays Boyne City in the Cheboygan district Monday, and would host Sault Ste. Marie the following Wednesday with a win over the Ramblers.
Traverse City Central posted a 2-1 record, topping Leland 25-15, 25-23 and beating St. Francis before playing the Stags in a matchup of 2-0 teams.
Emma Turnquist (26 kills, six aces, five blocks, three digs) and Maggie McCrary (24 kills, four aces, 21 digs, five blocks) led the Trojan offense, while the team received other top performances by Annie Hunt (17 digs, 68 assists, three kills, three blocks, two aces), Grace Lord (18 digs, nine kills, two aces, one block), Kiley Ridenour (19 digs, five kills, one ace), Olivia Fiebing (32 digs, three aces) and Sarah Auger (nine kills).
Central senior outside hitter Jordan Burnham missed the event recovering from a concussion.
“We kind of let down a little bit too much against Kingsley, but overall it was good day,” Trojans head coach Jen Wright said. “Emma did great. I thought Kiley came in well off the bench. Kiley came in and she stepped up well, playing (Burnham’s) role. Liv always play well. She did her job today.”
The Trojans (29-17-1) have a big match against Gaylord on Wednesday for Senior Night. If Central tops the Blue Devils and TC West can topple first-place Cadillac that same night, the Trojans and Vikings will share the Big North Conference title.
Central then heads Monday to Petoskey to take on Alpena to kick off districts. The Trojans beat the Wildcats both meetings this season, but Wright said Alpena’s program has been steadily progressing.
Leland clocked a 1-2 mark, but head coach Laurie Glass said wins don’t matter as much in this event as preparing for the postseason against some of the area’s top competition.
The Comets (35-14-3) beat St. Francis 25-18, 25-16, although the Gladiators were without star Kaylin Poole (illness).
“I thought we took advantage of that and we leveled out a little bit in the Kingsley match,” Glass said. “In the second we got kind of flowing, and then Kingsley came out and served us off the court in the third. I really feel how important this is as we prepare for districts, to be playing competition as good as arguably the three better teams in the area in their respective divisions. It’s just good practice and I’m glad we do it every year. Going 0-3, I’d be fine with that.”
Senior Gillian Grobbel led the Comets with 17 kills, adding in three aces, two blocks and three digs. Olivia Lowe racked up 15 kills, 11 digs and a block, Sarah Elwell logged 11 kills, four blocks and five digs and Tatum Kareck produced 14 kills and 19 digs. Jana Molby notched 51 assists, two aces and 16 digs, while Mia Osirio amassed 38 digs and five aces and Jennifer Estrada had 13 digs and an ace.
“Mio Osorio has really been defensively one of our better players,” Glass said. “She doesn’t necessarily get all the credit she deserves for all the things she does for us.”
The Comets face Traverse City Christian and Charlevoix in the Rayders’ tri-meet Wednesday before playing Onekama to open district play Monday in Frankfort.
Without Poole, St. Francis (29-17) was led by Laura Gallagher (one ace, 26 digs), Hannah Sidorowicz (47 assists, 21 digs, five kills), Lauren Tocco (seven kills), Maddie Connolly (two aces, 20 digs, 18 kills), Campbell Domres (three aces, 12 kills, one block), Alexis Ochab (eight kills), Gwyn Bramer (four kills, one block), Lexi Coger (two aces, 21 digs) and Alena Kavanaugh (two aces, 16 digs)
“We’ve had better days, but I think we did some really good things out there,” Gladiators head coach Kathleen Nance said. “It’s always really good competition in this quad and I saw some good things out of some younger players and they had to step into roles that they hadn’t played in a while so that was good to see.”
Domres and Bramer shared Poole’s spot in the lineup.
“I think our libero (Gallagher) had a really fantastic day,” Nance said. “She had some really great digs and was an excellent leader. And our setter (Sidorowicz) did amazing. She’s a really steady player for us and a great leader. We can just always count on her to make a really excellent play and good decisions.”
St. Francis is off until Nov. 5, when the Glads face district host Glen Lake at 5:30 p.m.
