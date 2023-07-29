KENOSHA — The Pit Spitters’ final trip to Kenosha for the 2023 regular season is in the books, but it wasn’t the ending the Spitters hoped for after falling 11-3 to the Kingfish on Friday.
The Spitters (34-24) remain above .500 for the second half of the season after losing on Friday, but remain 2.5 games back overall of the Kalamazoo Growlers (35-20) in the Great Lakes East. Traverse City already secured a playoff spot in the first half of the season with 14 games to go before playoffs begin.
Right-handed pitcher Jake Michel got the start for the Spitters. After allowing a run in the first inning, Michel (0-2) completed a four-inning outing and allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking one.
Kenosha tacked on two more runs in the third inning after an RBI single from Connor Goodwin and a fielder choice to go up 3-0, but Traverse City didn’t give up.
Spitters’ catcher Glenn Miller tacked in an RBI double in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 3-1, but Kenosha responded quickly to push the lead to 4-1. Alec Atkinson pumped life into the Pit Spitters with an RBI single to left field to chop away at Kenosha’s 6-2 lead, but it wouldn’t be enough.
The Spitters’ right-handed pitcher Holden Wilder came in to relieve Michel, but it would be Kenosha getting the best of Wilder by tacking on six runs to go up 10-4 in the fifth inning.
Holder threw for two innings, allowing seven runs on six hits while walking one and striking out four. Right-handed pitcher Easton Johnson got some throwing for two innings while allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out two.
Kenosha combined for 15 hits against the Spitters pitchers.
Eastern Michigan product Glenn Miller snapped his three-game hitting streak on Thursday but bounced back by going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk. Georgia Tech product Tyler Minnick extended his five-game hitting streak by going 2-for-3 with a double.
The Spitters hope to get back on track at Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday as the Battle Creek Battle Jacks come to town for a two game stint.
