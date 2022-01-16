GLENSIDE, Pa. — Vincent Pietrangelo knew what he was getting into.
All the hard work, late days, travel. It was exactly what he wanted.
The Traverse City West 2009 graduate took on the monumental task of building a new hockey program from scratch. It wasn’t going to be easy.
When he took the job as head coach at Arcadia University just outside Philadelphia in October of 2019, Pietrangelo was literally the only thing the hockey program had.
No players, no equipment, no uniforms, not even a skate sharpener.
“We had nothing,” the 30-year-old Pietrangelo said.
Two years later, the Knights — named after the actual castle on the school’s campus — have all those things and more.
PLAYER TO COACH
Coaching a team was always something Pietrangelo had on his mind from the time he started playing at a young age.
Every coach he helped saw that.
Pietrangelo played for TC West throughout high school, then was drafted by the Metro Jets (Mount Clemens) in the Central States Hockey League and played there one year before going to Finlandia University, a hockey program that started in 2001. After sustaining a shoulder injury his junior year, he began coaching with Houghton High School as a volunteer assistant in the 2012-13 season.
TC West head coach Jeremy Rintala helped set that up with his former Senior A teammate Corey Markham, the Gremlins’ head coach. Pietrangelo did the rest.
“The biggest thing that stands out was his passion,” Markham said. “It was fun to have him around from the get go. I figured he was going to coach, for sure. He had a natural feel for it.”
Pietrangelo progressed to the point where he was adding drills to practice and helping with line matchups during games.
He transferred to Ferris State to finish school and served as an assistant under Big Rapids High School coach Tim Blashill, the brother of Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill. Pietrangelo also coached in the Meijer Games for four seasons, including as head coach of Team North in 2015-16.
While at Big Rapids, Pietrangelo started the Battle for the Paddle, an annual rivalry trophy game between Big Rapids and TC West.
“Vinnie has always been 100 percent hockey,” Rintala said. “He’d make lists of players he wanted. He was all in. We knew whatever he did, he was going to be involved in hockey in some way.”
Pietrangelo took a job as a volunteer assistant coach at Ferris State for the 2015-16 season, when the Bulldogs went to the NCAA Tournament. That led to a job as the lead assistant coach at SUNY-Canton from 2016-19.
At TC West, Pietrangelo served as co-captain his senior year, playing under Anthony Palumbo as a sophomore and Rintala his last two seasons. Pietrangelo earned honorable mention all-Big North Conference and second-team defenseman on the Record-Eagle’s Dream Team as a senior.
“Vinnie has never been the best player on any team he’s been on, but he cared the most,” Rintala said. “He was good, but never was the stud. Those type of guys tend to be the best coaches.”
CAREER ARC
Pietrangelo reached out to Arcadia executive director of athletics and recreation Brian Granata even before the job was posted.
Having coaching experience at the Division 3 level also helped him stand out in a field over more than 50 applicants, even though he’d never served as head coach of a team before.
Granata said Pietrangelo’s organization, enthusiasm and vision also stood out.
“I was impressed by his thoroughness and preparedness,” Granata said.
Pietrangelo designed the team’s locker room and jerseys, ordered equipment and worked on building a schedule.
The schedule wasn’t easy. The players would be tested a lot early on, especially considering they’d be playing established teams loaded with juniors and seniors with a roster comprised almost all of freshmen. The Knights have three sophomores and one junior on the team of 30, and Pietrangelo didn’t shy away from the big boys when assembling the schedule, booking games came against opponents ranked in the top 10 in Division 3 in four of the team’s first eight contests.
“I’ve always wanted to start my own program from scratch,” Pietrangelo said. “I knew the amount of work that would come from it. It was a grind, but it was very rewarding once we got things started.”
Granata noticed the hard work. He said Pietrangelo is a self-starter, and needed less mentoring than he expected.
Pietrangelo also somehow found the time to finish his Master’s degree.
UNCERTAINTY
Just a few months after his hire, the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the United States, shutting down sports along with so much else.
He worried the program would be cut if the school ran into financial difficulties.
“Especially when the pandemic hit, you’re wondering, ‘Is this ever going to happen?’” Pietrangelo said.
Recruiting largely went virtual.
“It’s going to take some time to build the program up,” Granata said. “Then you add in the pandemic and the challenges that brings. Vinnie has had to exude a lot of patience over the last two years.”
Pietrangelo made sure it had amenities they’d need and want to attract talent. Since it’s a 15-minute commute to campus, that includes a player lounge, offices for the coaches and in-house laundry facilities.
All those are located on the second floor of the building, and the players have to walk down through the stands to get to the ice surface (which is more common out east). The aisle has a rubber floor.
“I wanted to create a program that’s unique,” Pietrangelo said. “We’ve done that with everything, including the locker room.”
The Knights — as well as the women’s hockey team, which started at the same time — share Hatfield Ice Arena with Villanova’s team. An intimate rink, it holds about 500 spectators. Pietrangelo likened it to Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.
As a Division 3 program, Arcadia doesn’t give out athletic scholarships. Instead, it helps its athletes find scholarships and financial aid. The school also has high academic standards.
The less glorious side of coaching is all the behind-the-scenes work. Piles of paperwork, administrative duties and meetings are a routine part of the job.
“Your responsibilities change when you’re a head coach,” Pietrangelo said. “When you’re an assistant coach, everything looks black and white. As a head coach, there’s a lot more gray areas.”
The team’s first roster includes seven players from Michigan, but also ones from all over, with athletes from California, Texas, Montana, Colorado, Canada, Latvia and England.
ASSEMBLY REQUIRED
Pietrangelo’s first recruiting trip to the Hampton Road Whalers showcase tournament netted a commitment from Justin Song, a current freshman from Farmington Hills who also played for the Metro Jets.
“That’s always the biggest uphill battle when you’re new, is getting your name out there,” Pietrangelo said. “Nobody knows you.”
Several players with Michigan backgrounds were among the team’s first signees.
Alpena native Fletcher Bolda, now a team captain and the team’s starting goalie, committed early on because of his connection with Pietrangelo, who was at Big Rapids when Bolda moved there his freshman year of high school.
“Vinnie has always been a guy who is passionate about what he does,” Bolda said. “I definitely drew back to those experiences in recruiting.”
Bolda signed early and sat out his freshman year, waiting for the team to make its debut. His younger brother Parker joined the team in the second semester.
“He’s always been a coach, but also a friend,” Bolda said of Pietrangelo. “He has an amazing ability to read his players, whether it’s in the classroom or personal life. That’s what makes him such a great coach. I’d go to the ends of the Earth for the guy, and I think he’d do the same for me.”
Cam Parrott, a Howell native who played for the Soo in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, was spotted by Pietrangelo at a camp in Charlotte, South Carolina. Parrott’s older brother played under former Bay Reps coach Scott Gardiner with the Hartland Hounds before that franchise moved to Traverse City.
Pietrangelo himself guided Parrott’s on-campus visit.
“Obviously, having a castle on your campus is pretty amazing,” Parrott said.
Parrott said Pietrangelo not only gives the players feedback on their performances and what they need to work on, but seeks it for himself as well.
“What attracted us to Vinnie is how approachable he is,” said Parrott, who has three assists in 11 games. “He’s always checking on how things are going.”
WIN NO. 1
The Knights started out rough, losing their first six games by an average of 5.7 goals. Part of that is skewed by a 12-1 loss to No. 3-ranked Utica College in their first road game. Pietrangelo did the ceremonial first puck drop with his parents in attendance.
Then came a 4-3 victory over King’s College, another Pennsylvania school, on Nov. 19.
Getting that first win not only took the monkey off the team’s back, but led to bigger and better things.
“To get our first-ever win as a program was huge,” Pietrangelo said. “We’ve been in every game since.”
The next day, the Knights dropped a close 4-2 decision to No. 13 Wilkes University that was tied 2-2 on a Kale Lone goal early in the third period. None of the five games since have been decided by more than three goals.
“It’s kind of like a clean slate,” Pietrangelo said. “I almost want them to be naïve going in. ... We’re not even playing our best hockey yet, and we’re competitive.”
Nov. 27 brought a 5-4 win over Rivier University in Vermont.
“There’s been ups and downs,” Parrott said. “Getting our first win is a step in the right direction.”
Bolda said the team’s first victory showed how much they’d come in less than a season, especially since the team is mostly 21-year-old freshmen, often playing against 25-year-old seniors (and some that are 26 because of an extra Covid-19 year of eligibility).
“Any time you have the opportunity to put your fingerprint on anything brand new, it’s a special opportunity,” said Bolda, who made 16 saves against Rivier as his counterpart was peppered with nearly twice as many shots.
Arcadia beat Pietrangelo’s former employer, SUNY-Canton, Jan. 7 in a 4-3 overtime affair, giving the Knights their first victory on home ice. It also happened on the same night TC West topped Big Rapids 5-2 to win the paddle. Canton turned the tables for a 4-0 win Jan. 8.
Bolda was named the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after making 53 saves with a .930 save percentage for the weekend. In the 4-3 overtime win, Bolda made 29 saves and also notched an assist on the Knights’ game-winning goal. He made 24 saves while giving up just one power-play goal in the series’ second game.
The Knights (3-11) return to action on Jan. 21, hosting Nazareth at Hatfield Ice Arena.
“This has been my goal since I was 15,” said Pietrangelo, who still drops in to skate at TC West practices when he’s back in town. “Everything is a building block. We’re climbing a mountain. Once we get there, we can look back.”