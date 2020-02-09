ACME — It isn’t exactly walking on water, but snowshoeing made its North American Vasa debut Sunday.
Kyle Kiel made himself 2-for-2 in winning showshoe races so far this year. For his third, he could kayak across water to get there.
“I only snowshoe probably three or four times a year,” said Kiel, a Kewadin resident who has won numerous distance running events in recent years. “But pretty much whenever there’s a race of any kind.”
Three weeks ago, he won the Grass River Shiver in Bellaire. In two weeks, there’s the Frozen Torch 5K at Camp Hayo-Went-Ha, right across Torch Lake from Kiel’s home.
He’s toying with the idea of kayaking across the lake to get to the Feb. 22 race because it’s shorter from his house than driving around the Torch Lake.
No need for that Sunday at Timber Ridge Resort, as Kiel was either in first or second all race long.
“I was in second at first lap,” Kiel said. “I was just luckily was able to move ahead for the second lap.
“I don’t know if it was sugary or just slippery. There wasn’t good traction at all. We were breaking the trail and then the second lap was even worse for some reason because it was all sugary and slippery.”
He won the 8-kilometer event in 39:22, 26 seconds ahead of Traverse City’s Dee Cronin, the top female finisher in 39:48.
Isaac Stone took third in 40:05, as eight of the top 10 finishers hailed from the Traverse City area.
Mike Decker of Denver, Col., placed fourth (42:48), with Doug Brown of Williamsburg fifth in 47:47, followed by Bay City’s Richard Nicholas (48:28), Paul Marek of Traverse City (52:03), Christo Miner of Traverse City (54:52), Bellaire’s Greg Mills (59:18) and Kalkaska’s Donald Vyverberg (1:01:27).
Kelly Slater of Suttons Bay (1:02:11), Ali Lopez of Traverse City (1:02:31), Mikkie Schemanski of Petoskey (1:02:38) and Pamela Jean of Suttons Bay (1:04:35) rounded out the top five female finishers.
“I didn’t expect it, but you never know,” Kiel said. “You never know who’s going to be here. There’s a few people around I’m always wondering if they’re going to be there.”
Kiel, who has raced in the Boston Marathon and won a 100-mile ultramarathon, said he’s trying to find a race with a groomed trail to test how fast he can go in snowshoes.
“I haven’t gotten to do a groomed snowshoe race,” Kiel said. “That’s like a dream of mine. That’d be awesome, because then I can run like a 6:10 pace. Out here, when you’re breaking trail and the snow, it’s like an 8:30 pace, so it’s a lot slower and a lot harder because you’re breaking and trail running through the deep snow.”
Race director John Roe said the Vasa races brought in over 900 competitors, and a few more than they expected.
As happened on Saturday, race officials ran out of bibs Sunday and had to use colors designated for other distances for some 17K participants.
“We we had some of the races completely sell out and we had to redistribute bibs from other races,” Roe said. “We always have extras on hand, so that that’s a good problem to have. And those are some of our keystone races, so it’s really good to see those filling up.”
The snowshoe race drew 41 participants that finished the course as Sunday’s last Vasa race.
“I consider that a success there,” Roe said. “My goal was 50 people and I think we’re right around there. That’s a lot of smiling faces running around there. I know it was a tough course. There’s a bunch of rolling hills back in there that are challenging.”
