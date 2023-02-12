ACME — A little extra sleep paid off in a big way for Ella DeBruyn.
The Traverse City Central junior and Vasa Ski Club team member won the 6-kilometer high school race in Saturday’s 47th annual North American Vasa at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme.
With the meet being in her own backyard, DeBruyn said she was able to “sleep in” until 6 a.m. for the 9 a.m. competition.
DeBruyn won the girls race in 20:17, with Traverse City St. Francis senior Josh Kerr taking the boys crown in 17:40 in his second Vasa.
Kerr ended up with the top overall time among 42 high school racers, more than doubling from 16 a year ago.
“It’s really fun, really fast,” Kerr said. “It’s a really beautiful day. Just super fun to be out here.”
Kerr, 18, took seventh in the 2020 high school race as a freshman. He then missed the ensuing two years because of the 2021 COVID-19 cancellation and with the prep state finals being the same weekend last year.
The top five finishers after Kerr were Ryan Donnell, Carter DeBruyn, Liam Wierzba and Mathew Kushman.
“This is good just to tune up,” Kerr said. “We’ve done a lot of longer races, and this is the first shorter one. States is the same distance.”
Traverse City hosts the high school state finals this year, slated for March 3-4 at Hickory Hills.
“It’s so cool,” DeBruyn said. “I just really hope we have enough snow to do them. Usually, we have to go up to Marquette or Houghton, so it’s five or seven hours of driving. It’ll be cool to have it here.”
DeBruyn said she thinks the Vasa Ski Club enters the state finals as the favorite, even without a home-course advantage.
“We want to win,” DeBruyn said. “I think we’ve got it this year. We have a very strong girls team. And quite a good guys team, too.”
DeBruyn, 16, has raced at Vasa since she was 6, aside from the race her freshman year canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s race on the same weekend as the state finals.
“They were pretty good,” DeBruyn said. “I was worried with the amount of snow we would get that it’d be a lot more patchy on the trails, but I was really excited. It was nice and I got to use my race skates.”
DeBruyn uses her backup skis when trails are in worse shape, so they can get scratched up and she doesn’t have to worry about it.
“I felt like I could really get into the pain cave and just push through today,” DeBruyn said.
Traverse City St. Francis’ Anne Paulson placed second in the girls portion in 21:46, with Elk Rapids’ Jorja Jenema third and Benzie Central’s Ella Gaylord fourth.
Molly White was the top girls finisher in the under-13 category, while Macen White took the same honors for the boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.