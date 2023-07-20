TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters Field Manager Josh Rebandt won a hot wings-eating challenge against a fan at Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Pit Spitters, that was all the winning they would do that evening.
The visiting Kenosha Kingfish took the opener of their two-game set against the Pit Spitters, toppling the Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division first-half champions by a 5-1 final in front of more than 2,700 fans.
The Kingfish grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a solo home run from Adam Pottinger on a 3-1 pitch from Jake Michel. Kenosha got to Michel for three more runs in the fourth when Mason Morris singled home Brandon Nigh and then scored on a Brandon Heidal RBI fielder's choice groundout. Lance Trippel — despite his surname — reached on a single and later crossed home on a wild pitch to Matt Wolfe.
The Pit Spitters' lone run came with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Devin Hukill singled to left field to drive in Jack Crighton, who led off the inning with a walk. Hukill was thrown out after rounding first and getting hung out to dry after the ball was thrown in.
The Kingfish got that run right back in the top of the seventh. Giovany Lorenzo scored on a wild pitch with two outs to make it 5-1.
Michel took the loss for the Pit Spitters, tossing six innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He is now 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA.
Kendall Lyons got the win for the Kingfish. He also went six innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits with a walk and five punchouts.
The loss drops the Pit Spitters to 9-9 in the second half of the season and to 31-22 overall, tied with the Rockford Rivets for second place in the Great Lakes East Division. The Kalamazoo Growlers are in first with a 33-17 overall mark and are 12-4 in the second half. It also marks the second time in the last 10 days that the Pit Spitters have lost three games in a row.
The Pit Spitters' first-half championship in the Great Lakes East Division guarantees them a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs next month.
Traverse City looks to get off the schneid and back in the win column when the Pit Spitters battle the Kingfish again back at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with Aren Gustafson (4-0, 2.78 ERA) taking the mound.
The Pit Spitters then travel to Kalamazoo to take on the first-place growlers Saturday and Sunday before returning home for Monday and Tuesday's All-Star festivities. The Home Run Challenge is set for Monday at 7 p.m., and the All-Star Game between the Great Lakes East All-Stars and the Great Lakes West All-Stars is Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
