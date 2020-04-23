Saint Mary's College junior Hunter Kehoe was one of 22 NCAA Division III women's golfers to be named as an All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Traverse City West graduate earned an honorable mention Team selection.
The All-American honor comes just two days after she was named as an All-Region selection.
Kehoe is ranked ninth overall in par four scoring for the 2019-20 academic year among Division III golfers according to GolfStat.com, tied for the fourth-lowest par four scoring average (4.25) among players who competed in at least 10 rounds of play for the year. Her scoring average was 12th among Division III players and sixth when compared to players with at least 10 rounds of competition.
"I am so excited for Hunter's All-American honorable mention," Saint Mary's head coach Kim Moore said in a press release. "She is so deserving of this recognition. I am also very excited for the Belles golf program and the Saint Mary's College athletic department. Having an All-American recognition in any sport doesn't happen every day, and it exemplifies the talent and the success of the student-athletes we have here at Saint Mary's. Hunter's success this past season, although shortened, is just a testament to all of her hard work and dedication. Even though this is a very deserving individual award, I know that Hunter gives a lot of the credit to her teammates for always pushing her to be the best she can be. The Belles Golf Program and the Saint Mary's Community could not be more proud of her."
It is the first All-American honor of her career.
Kehoe is the seventh Saint Mary's golfer in program history to garner All-American accolades, joining former Traverse CIty Central star Natalie Matuszak on that list.
She is the first student-athlete under the guidance of Moore to earn All-American honors and is the first such honoree for the program since the 2011-12 academic year.
