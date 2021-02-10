TRAVERSE CITY — Murphy Kehoe and the Traverse City West hockey team went from zero to 100 really quickly Wednesday.
The Titans’ senior wasted no time with a hat trick in the first game of the season to lead TC West to an 8-1 victory over Big North Conference foe Petoskey at Howe Arena.
Kehoe had a goal in each period, helping TC West to a 4-0 lead after one period and a 6-0 lead after two. Jake Dean sparked the high-scoring evening with a goal only two minutes into the contest off assists from Ryan Leslie and Jack Burzynski. Michael Schermerhorn added a goal from Grant LaFaive before assisting Kehoe on his first goal 11 minutes into the game.
Leslie added the final goal of the first to make it 4-0 at the intermission off a pass from Erich Springstead.
“Good start for us,” TC West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “The first period the guys were super anxious and came out flying. Glad we could get that one out of the way and move on to what is ahead.”
Kehoe netted goal No. 2 five minutes into the second off his second assist from Tyler Esman. Esman would go on to assist Kehoe on his final goal as well, making for the best connection of the evening, followed by Schermerhorn with two to Kehoe.
Schermerhorn put the final goal in the net with only 15 seconds to play from Kehoe and Esman. Esman had four assists on the night to compliment Kehoe’s hat trick. Schermerhorn ended with two goals and two assists.
The Northmen’s lone goal came from Christopher Kavanaugh, assisted by Tate Wilder, with just over three minutes left to play in the game.
Mason West, the Titans sophomore goaltender, totaled 15 saves on the evening to lead the Titans to 1-0.
TC West will head to Alpena Friday before making the trip to Saginaw Heritage on Saturday.
Bay Reps win first game 1-0 over Big Rapids in OT
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Bay Reps got back to their winning ways early this year with a 1-0 overtime win Wednesday over Big Rapids at Centre Ice Arena.
Kaleb Miller was the only player to find the net Wednesday night with only three minutes to spare in the overtime period.
Will Fournier fed the puck to Ben Polomsky before finding Miller’s stick for the game winning goal.
Judd Lawson earned the shutout with 14 saves.