TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central kept it 100 Monday.
Two Trojans players eclipsed the career 100-point mark and the team kept its Big North Conference record at 100 percent perfect with a 7-1 win over rival and Division 1 No. 8-ranked Traverse City West for the McCullough Cup.
The victory also clinches the Big North Conference hockey championship for Division 2 No. 9 Central (10-1, 7-0 BNC) in addition to the third consecutive McCullough Cup, which goes to the winner of the second Central-West matchup each season in honor of former Trojans player Jeff McCullough.
Carson Peters hit 100 career points with the Trojans on Central’s second goal, setting up a power-play marker by Will Dawson, who would also hit 100 points later in the same period.
“It felt amazing to do it against our hometown rival rivals and coming out like this and giving them a nice whooping, it felt great,” Dawson said. “That’s a team accomplishment with my line mates, who were setting me up to get that 100 mark. That was a team effort right there.”
Central led 4-0 after one frame, with Hunter Folgmann starting off the scoring off a Dawson assist just 33 seconds in the game.
Ethan VanderRoest — who stands next in line to hit the century mark, sitting two points away after a four-point game Monday — put Central up 3-0 on a power-play goal when he played the puck off the dasher board and backhanded it in from a sharp angle.
“I played with Carson since freshman year, and then Will since sophomore year,” VanderRoest said. “So we’ve all worked off each other and we’ve all been on this journey together, so it’s really cool to have it all come together.”
West switched goalies after the Trojans scored on three of their first six shots on goal against Mason West, with Tyler Herzberg coming on and making 15 saves on 19 shots the rest of the way.
Dawson hit 100 career points in only his junior season off Peterson and VanderRoest helpers and a 4-0 lead going into the second period.
The linemates didn’t know they were that close to 100 until game day.
“We did not know and it didn’t really enter our minds until we got to this game and then we were informed how close we were,” said Dawson, who plans to play in the Ontario Junior Hockey League next season. “It was great that we did it together, because we’ve been playing together our whole lives and to do it on the same night, that’s something special to remember.”
Central’s Grant Neuhardt made 22 saves on 23 shots, with the TC Central crowd chanting his name at points of the game.
West got on the board in the second period on Jacob Dean’s even-strength goal, assisted by Erich Springstead and Ryan Leslie, but the Trojans would answer 25 seconds later on Folgmann’s second of the day, assisted by Dawson and VanderRoest.
“It’s a big game,” VanderRoest said. “It’s a rivalry game, but it’s more than that even with the McCullough Cup honoring Jeff McCullough and I’m thankful his dad could be here. It’s a really meaningful game.”
The Trojans tacked on third period power-play goals by Owen Dawson and VanderRoest. Will Dawson assisted on both, and Peters also drew a helper. That leave Dawson with 103 points and Peters at 102.
“Another good effort against a good team,” Givens said. “To get off to a quick start like that obviously that always helps. Just that that another gritty effort with commitment to blocking shots and taking care of the puck in our own end.”
VanderRoest can go for 100 when Central closes out the regular season with a doubleheader Saturday, hosting Alpena at 1 p.m. and No. 5-ranked Saginaw Heritage at 7 p.m.
West played last Friday’s game without several players because of COVID-19 contact tracing, but those players returned to the lineup Monday. Central held a slim 25-23 advantage in shots, but five of Central’s goals came on the power play.
The Titans head to Petoskey Wednesday.