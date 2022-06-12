GLADSTONE — Mia Miller didn't care if it was Saturday or Sunday. Or any other day of the week, for that matter.
The Kalkaska Blazer was going to make sure she did everything she possibly could to lead her team to a Division 3 regional championship. And the senior did just that.
In a game that was moved from Saturday to Sunday morning, Miller was the driving force behind Kalkaska's 1-0 regional title victory over host Gladstone. The senior crushed a clutch home run in the top of the sixth inning and then capped off the winning with a near flawless performance in the circle. Miller pitched all seven innings and allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out a baker's dozen 13.
The only other Blazers to pick up hits in Sunday's contest against Gladstone pitcher Montgomery Pepin were Lauren Judd and Alyssa Colvin, who was Saturday's walk-off hero in extra innings for the Blazers over Negaunee in the regional semifinals. Colvin deposited an 0-1 pitch over the second baseman's head with the bases loaded to drive in Jaycee Mitchell for the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Blazers (27-12) travel just a bit north for the state quarterfinals. The will taken on Evart (30-5) at Ed White Field in Petoskey on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
