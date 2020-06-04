KALKASKA — Nathan Blasko always played point guard.
Early in his career, it came as a necessity when he often was one of the shorter players on the court.
Then came his freshman year, when he suddenly grew five inches.
Suddenly the Kalkaska star was a 6-foot-3 player with point guard skills and was one of northern Michigan's tallest floor generals, which led him to committing to Grace Christian University for men's basketball.
The four-time National Christian College Athletic Association national champions have made a living with having taller point guards for such a small school, taking all four titles when they fielded starting point guards of 6-foot or taller.
Grace Christian head coach Gary Bailey saw video of Blasko's play, and was intrigued enough to drive up to Kalkaska in January to see him play in person.
"He definitely has the makings of a college player," Bailey said.
Grace Christian advanced to the NCCAA's Elite Eight in 14 of the last 15 years, averaging over 21 victories per season over the last six. The Tigers were the No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight this season after two postseason victories before the tournament shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tigers regularly play larger schools such as Division 2 foes Ferris State, Grand Valley and Saginaw Valley and Division 3 opponents Calvin, Aquinas and Alma.
"They're well-coached, and they put together a great schedule," Blasko said. "I'm not expecting to walk in and expect to be one of the top players in the gym."
The Tigers graduated 14 seniors over the last two seasons, but have a good deal of height with 10 players on the roster between 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-10.
Blasko said he might also try out for the track team. He won three out of 10 meets in the high jump, finishing in the top three in six, including a runner-up finish in the Lake Michigan Conference championships. Blasko won the Harbor Springs Ram Scram, Elk Rapids Invitational and Boyne City Invitational.
"I missed my season track season," Blasko said. "After basketball season, we were in such good condition because we did so much running."
He also placed third in the Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet in the 800 and LMC championships and ran on two relays that qualified for the Honor Roll Meet.
Blasko averaged 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, knocking down 49 shots from 3-point range this season. He produced four games with six or more made triples.
He also looked at Alpena Community College — his second choice — as well as Rochester, Spring Arbor and Wisconsin-Manitowoc.
"I visited the place, talked with the coach and the team and was very comfortable," said Blasko, who posted a 3.40 grade-point average at Kalkaska and plans to dual enroll with Davenport University to major in accounting.
He hopes to move up to play his fifth year elsewhere.
"I'd like to see where this takes me," said Blasko, whose father Nick played at Alma College, then Olivet College.
