KALKASKA — The Kalkaska Blazers football team and the surrounding community are putting last year behind them.
Following an 0-9 season, which was historically the worst defensive season in school history (391 points allowed), Kalkaska turned to 25-year-old Justin Thelen to lead the Blazers into the future.
Thelen steps into his first head coaching job after assisting in college and playing at safety for Alma for five seasons, where he was team captain for two years.
Thelen and the Blazers couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead.
"Hopefully we can bring a new air and excitement to the program," Thelen said. "I want something that's got a lot of substance behind it. Last year was hard for a lot of people and we try not to talk about it too much. It is exciting to turn a new page."
The Blazers thought last year could be a building block before former head coach Josh Bigby stepped down six games into the season, sending the Blazers reeling to find a replacement.
Thelen brings a new energy to Kalkaska and hopes that it translates to the field.
The Blazers will be running a spread offense, but Thelen said that they are not going to be throwing the ball an absurd amount like was expected in 2018.
"We are going to emphasize stopping the run and being able to run the football on offense," he said. "A lot of dominoes fall into place if you can win at the line of scrimmage."
Kalkaska will feature offensive and defensive lines that only include two seniors, Jake Sutton (OL/DL) and Trace Homan (TE/DL), but Thelen feels that gives them a lot of time to improve. Sophomore Jake Schaub saw starting time on the offensive line as a freshman and will be back to help anchor the brutes.
In converse, all of the Blazers skill players are upperclassmen with the exception of sophomore Justin Harlan, who will see some snaps at running back.
They return 10 seniors, including Ben Porter, who will be taking over at quarterback after playing running back in 2018. According to Thelen, Porter's arm gives them a passing threat and he wants to use it.
"We're not going to be a team that throws 40 times," Thelen said. "Yeah, we definitely want to throw it, but we want to take calculated shots."
Seniors Keagan Burley and Sully Bogart both return to play wide receiver and defensive back. The Blazers lost quarterback Jaxon Disbrow and lineman Seth Riddle to graduation, both who were multi-year starters at their positions.
The Blazers are focused on putting a product on the field that they and the community can be proud of. Thelen said his team is determined to prove that the 2018 season was a fluke and will stop at nothing to show people in the stands that Kalkaska football is something of which to be proud.
"It's about making football fun again," Thelen said. "When football is fun, the kids are engaged and you can teach life lessons, then success will come. We just want everybody in the stands to be proud, win or lose, of our Kalkaska team."
