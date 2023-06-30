KALKASKA — More hockey is on its way to northern Michigan.
The Kalkaska Battlers begin play in late October, with the Kaliseum hosting the semi-pro hockey club.
“We call it a working man’s league,” owner Andrew Dibble said.
The team will roster up to 28 players, dressing 18 on game days, and already has two signed from its expansion deal with the Michigan Independence Hockey League.
“It’s going to give us some new exposure, bring in new people,” Kaliseum director John Starr said. “They’re really stressing getting youth involved.”
The Battlers play a full contact 24-game MIHL schedule, plus the possibility of playoffs. They practice once a week on Fridays, as many players work Monday-Friday jobs.
Battlers head coach Cody Mulready, 30, said the team’s goal is to pay players a percentage of gate receipts. The team pays for ice time, a game-day meal, jerseys and referees.
Dibble, a 37-year-old former Marine, said the league’s goal is to help players get back into affiliated hockey, keep playing and grow the game. Former Snow player Logan Lambdin is now with the affiliated Florida Everblades of the East Coast Hockey League. Dibble said the average age of MIHL players is around 23-24 years old, with a minimum of 18.
The MIHL starts its fourth season, growing from four teams to six with Kalkaska’s addition. The rest of the league consists of the Gaylord Snow, Muskegon Voyagers, Waterford Sharks, Blue Water Stars and the Detroit-based Warhawks Hockey Club.
Muskegon won the championship in each of the league’s three first seasons. Mulready was the Voyagers’ head coach for their first title and an assistant for the second before moving to the Snow last year as an assistant under head coach Myles Grix.
The Battlers’ addition brings the Kaliseum’s total to 11 hockey teams, including Kalkaska’s Introductory Program for those 7 years old and younger that had about 40 players last season.
“They have the right mindset and are really aggressive with marketing,” Starr said.
Kalkaska has a history with hockey teams above the high school level, playing host to the Junior A Roughnecks for one season in 2011-12 and the Junior A Rhinos for four seasons. Since the Rhinos folded in 2018, Kalkaska youth hockey teams have taken up the Rhinos mascot.
The Battlers already hosted one recruiting camp, with another one slated for July 22 at Centre Ice Area in Traverse City and more in August and September at Centre Ice as well. The team hosts a tryout camp in late September or early October at the Kaliseum.
The Battlers’ two players already under contract are defenseman Sean Doyle and goaltender TJ Fitterer.
Doyle, 25, scored two goals and put up 12 points in 19 games with Gaylord last year. He’s also played for Concordia University in Wisconsin for four seasons and with the Florida Eels of the USPHL.
Fitterer, 38, played in two games for the Snow last season, with a goals-against average of 2.00 and .923 save percentage. He also played for the Chi-Town Shooters in the All-American Hockey League from 2008-10.
Both Dibble and Mulready worked for the Gaylord Snow last season. Dibble lives in Gaylord and Mulready in Muskegon.
Kalkaska cuts off almost an hour of Mulready’s hockey commute.
“When you find something you enjoy doing — which I have in this league — I just really enjoy what this league has to offer and give to the community,” said Mulready, a former Muskegon Mona Shores player.
Dibble previously worked in a minor-league baseball and is finishing his master’s degree in sports marketing, currently works as a substitute teacher and freelance graphic designer. Mulready works in sales for a Muskegon printing company and also as a Realtor.
“We’re just trying to get our name out there and make something special,” Dibble said.
The season begins Oct. 21, as the Battlers take on the defending league champions, the Muskegon Voyagers on the road. The Battlers’ first home game is Nov. 4 against the Waterford Sharks.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and veterans. Season packages cost $70 for 12 games. Games are mostly Saturday evenings, with two Sunday afternoon contests free of charge.
More information on the team can be found on the Battlers’ social media on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, or at kalkaskabattlers.com.
