TRAVERSE CITY — All good things end sooner than later, as was the case for the Traverse City Pit Spitters, whose home stint ended with a loss that snapped their three-game home win streak.
The Pit Spitters began the regular season unbeaten at home after getting the best of the Kalamazoo Growlers in their first meeting on Tuesday, winning 3-2. But the Growlers pounced on the Spitters in Wednesday’s contest with an 8-2 takedown.
It wasn’t the Spitters’ best performance of the season as they avoided getting shutout for the first time, but the offense could only muster a season-low four hits. The Growlers took advantage of every opportunity they had when they stepped to the plate. But it took a while.
No one could scratch across a run in the first six innings. Traverse City right-handed starter Ethan Foley made his debut at home, but he didn’t have his best outing.
After striking out one and walking two in 5.1 innings, the Growlers pounced on Foley by tacking on three runs to end his day.
The Spitters didn’t make contact with the ball until the fourth inning as outfielder Parker Brosius extended his hitting streak to nine games by sending one to center field. Brosius, was later forced out after Glenn Miller made contact with the ball. Miller later extended his own hit streak to five games.
The Spitters went four straight innings with zero hits or walks as the Growlers continued to get the best of them, but the bullpen kept the Spitters in the game.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch White replaced Foley and struck out three while allowing one hit and zero runs in 1.2 innings pitched.
California natives Logan McCleery and Anthony Ramirez each threw for an inning while giving up zero walks. But Ramirez was tagged for five runs in the ninth inning.
The Spitters didn’t go away quietly, despite being down 8-0 heading into the final inning. Riley Frost started a small rally with a single to the second baseman and then stole to second immediately after.
Miller and Kyle Hayes were both walked with the bases loaded as they contributed to the two runs, but that’s all the Pit Spitters would manage in their third loss of the young season.
Traverse City still has the best record in the Northwoods League with an overall record of 7-3, and Kalamazoo sits in second at 6-4.
The Pit Spitters have a two-game road stint against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Thursday and Friday before returning to Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday when they welcome the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for a two-game homestand.
