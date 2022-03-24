EAST LANSING — The ink on the final words in the most successful chapter of Lake Leelanau St. Mary's history books is still drying.
That last entry chronicles a fierce battle between the Eagles and the Panthers of Ewen-Trout Creek in the Division 4 varsity boys basketball state championship semifinal at Michigan State University's Breslin Center. Unfortunately for the St. Mary players, coaches and fans, the chapter ended prematurely with a 62-56 loss Thursday.
No St. Mary boys basketball team had ever made it to Breslin. The last time the Eagles even won a regional championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals was in 1950.
"Our school has never been this far," Lake Leelanau St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said. "The community support is unbelievable. We're beyond blessed, and I'm beyond blessed to be able to coach these kids and be a part of this community."
The small town in northern Michigan produced a determined, disciplined and calm group of young men that faced and overcame adversity. Their first appearance in the state championship tournament was such a surprise that the Michigan High School Athletic Association made a fairly large mistake in the boys basketball finals program.
"We're actually so small that they didn't even know where we were on the map," Barnowski said, referring to the MHSAA's program map that showed Lake Leelanau at the extreme southeast corner of the state. "They had us down by Toledo."
But the Eagles are certainly on the map now after making an improbable and remarkable comeback from down 17 points late in the third quarter to tie the game at 56-56 with less than two minutes to play in the game. It was the first time the Eagles and Panthers were tied since the game was knotted 6-6 in the first quarter.
The fight the Eagles showed should be no surprise considering what they've done in this postseason, coming back from 18 down in the district championship game against Buckley and overcoming a 12-point deficit with five minutes left in the regional title bout against then-undefeated and No. 1-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
"They just have no quit in them," Barnowski said of his players. "That's the heart of a true champion."
Throw whatever adjectives out there one can to describe those 32 minutes of play, but the alliterative frenetic, frenzied and fast-paced probably fit best.
The Panthers and Eagles traded baskets for the first half of the first quarter, each scoring on several possessions in a row. But after an August Schaub triple put St. Mary ahead 5-4, E-TC seemed to thrive a little more in the hectic play than the Eagles.
St. Mary stayed close, usually within two or four points through the rest of the first quarter, but a teardrop floater from Jaden Borseth at the buzzer pushed the lead to six at 20-14.
The Panthers eventually took a double-digit lead at 30-20 in the second quarter and didn't trail by less than 10 until Schaub nailed a 3-pointer from the wing on the Eagles' opening possession in the fourth to make it a 48-40 game.
A 6-2 run from E-TC gave the Panthers a 12-point cushion, and it looked as if they would cruise to a berth in the state championship game Saturday.
But St. Mary would not go quietly and stormed back with a 14-2 run on clutch baskets from Schaub, Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer. The Eagles' hounding defense forced back-to-back steals that eventually led to tough jump shots from Barnowski that tied that game 56-56.
"There was no strategy at that point," Matt Barnowski said. "It just turned into heart and willingness to go out and leave everything on the court."
Borseth quickly gave the lead back to E-TC, but Barnowski — feeling the hot hand — let loose a 3-pointer from the top of the key that would have given the Eagles their first lead since Shaub's first-quarter triple.
Barnowski's shot went halfway down and rimmed out. On the next St. Mary possession, Bramer launched a wing three that went even further down and hung on the rim before falling out.
Down 60-56, Schaub found himself with a good look from beyond the arc. This one — just like that previous two — was inches, maybe millimeters, from connecting.
"I don't think we can be angry," Dylan Barnowski said. "We've been in these situations and close games and had those shots fall for us. It's just the game. That's what's so fun about it. You never know what's going to happen. It just didn't fall our way this time."
Borseth knocked down two free throws with 8.2 seconds left to make it 62-56 and seal the victory for the Panthers.
"That was a fun game. Everybody got their money's worth, that's for sure," Matt Barnowski said. "I couldn't be more proud with how this team persevered throughout the year, especially in the playoffs."
E-TC head coach Brad Besonen echoed those sentiments.
"Wow. That was fantastic," Besonen said. "That's high school sports at its finest. Two small schools on the big stage of the Breslin Center."
Bramer finished with a game-high 25 points along with eight rebounds to wrap up his junior campaign. Schaub put up 14 points and also had eight boards. Barnowski, also a junior, chipped in 10 points with two rebounds and two assists.
"We've worked since we were little boys just to get here," said the senior Schaub, who played his last game in the blue and white of a St. Mary jersey. "It's hard losing like this, but we did our best and tried really hard."
E-TC's Kelsey Jilek had team highs in points, 19, and rebounds, 11, for a double-double. Borseth, a 2,000-point-plus scorer, finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Erick Abrahamson chipped in with 15 points and five rebounds.
The loss marks the second time in just four months that Barnowski, Bramer, Schaub and Matthew Kohler suffered the bitter taste of defeat on the state championship stage. All four were part of the co-op football team with Suttons Bay that lost in the 8-player state title game against Adrian Lenawee Christian on Nov. 20.
"Both games were just incredible," Bramer said. "Both we had our community behind us the whole way and rooting for us. Everyone came together, and everyone fought hard in both of them. This one, again, we left it all out there and it didn't end up going out way. But it was really fun."
But just like the football team, these Eagles are determined to make a repeat appearance at the Breslin next season.
"We were in the locker room and could hear (Ewen-Trout Creek) cheering. That alone is a motivator," Dylan Barnowski said. "We want to be that team that's cheering in a Breslin locker room and hopefully winning a state title."
For Bramer and Barnowski, it will be their last chance to hoist a state championship trophy.
"I just really didn't want to lose," Bramer said. "I've got to come back here one more time and play my heart out again."
