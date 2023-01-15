TRAVERSE CITY — Stronger than cancer.
It’s no coincidence wearing that black sweater with those words on it on Tuesday night would be a special moment.
Traverse City Central and Traverse City West girls and boys basketball put aside their bragging rights before the game to honor those who have battled or are battling cancer as the Trojans and Titans raised money for the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Hospital.
The Purple Games raised well over $2,000 — not including checks.
“We’re going to make sure those families know that we are behind them and trying to raise money to help them out in any way we can,” Traverse City West varsity girls basketball head coach Tim Rieman said.
The TC Central girls team wore pink jerseys to honor those who have and have not survived breast cancer; and at halftime, both JV girls and boys teams took the center floor to honor their loved ones who battled.
Tuesday night was special for personal reasons.
In just a few weeks, I will mark 27 years of being a cancer survivor. Jan. 22, 1996, has a special place in my family. Because it’s the day that an 8-month-year-old baby boy at UCLA Medical Center was cured of leukemia and was able to get a bone marrow transplant after months of false hope.
Don’t get me wrong, beating cancer is a great accomplishment, but it also impacted many things — hearing, vision, learning ability and a few other things. Cancer can affect someone’s dream, but not mine.
Becoming a local sports writer at 27 years old in northern Michigan is something beyond my imagination. Moving halfway across the country to chase after a dream has been an inspiration for many in California.
When someone says, “You’re an inspiration to me,” you just can’t help but to smile and say “Thank you.”
To see Traverse City band together for a cause makes life worthwhile and special. Some days one can question fate and life. Why did this happen to me? But in the middle of all that, remember that people love and care for you.
TC Central varsity girls basketball head coach Jen Dutmers — who is also a cancer survivor — talked about what Tuesday meant to her, and she couldn’t help but smile when she spoke passionately about what the cause means to her.
“It’s something greater than ourselves, and it gives us something to be grateful for that a lot of us have,” Dutmers said.
TC Central Athletic Director Justin Thornton had his great grandma’s name on his t-shirt as one who battled cancer.
Musical artist Natalie Merchant said it best in her song hit song, “Wonder.”
“They say I must be one of the wonders of gods own creation,” she sings.
Beating cancer is the strongest thing any human can do because life changes before your eyes. Even though as a little baby I have no memory of anything, I still feel the impact on my life to this very day.
The stories and photos brought a realization that life was different from everyone else’s. Being able to appreciate the small things in life makes life fun.
Being a cancer survivor and hearing players speak on a cause makes moving to Traverse City worth it because of the unity a small town can bring to a cause. A kid from southern California has no business moving to the Midwest, but life is a mystery.
As the players were introduced Tuesday, the claps from both sides got louder and louder as each player was announced with the person they were honoring.
Knowing this isn’t the only event that raises money for cancer research, but seeing it for the first time after being a new resident of the city in just a few months was an incredible sight to behold.
Thank you, Traverse City.
