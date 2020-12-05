TRAVERSE CITY — Three area cross country stars were named to the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association's Dream Team.
Benzie Central sophomore Hunter Jones earned a spot on the boys team, while Petoskey senior Emma Squires and Traverse City Central junior Julia Flynn claimed two of the seven spots on the girls' side.
Each team comprised of the seven runners with the best state finals times, regardless of division.
Hobbs Kessler of Ann Arbor Skyline earned Mr. Cross Country, while Audrey DaDamio of Birmingham Seaholm took Ms. Cross Country honors.
Seven area coaches won Regional Coach of the Year awards, including two who won twice.
Traverse City St. Francis' Julie Duffing in Division 3 and Johannesburg-Lewiston's Craig DeHoog in Division 4 each won coaching honors for both boys and girls.
Both of Traverse City Central's coaches — Bryan Burns for boys and Lisa Taylor for girls — claimed the Division 1 honor as well, while Petoskey's David Farley won for the girls team in Division 2, while Glen Lake's Ryan Schut (girls) and Buckley's Ken Wicker (boys) earned Division 4 nods.
The state's academic awards were announced earlier.
Area teams placing in the top 15 of their division in grade-point average on the boys' side included Traverse City Central (3.836), Charlevoix (3.93), Traverse City St. Francis (3.881) and Buckley (3.688). Twice as many girls teams earned academic all-state team honors, including TC Central (3.88), Petoskey (3.9683), Cadillac (3.617), Benzie Central (3.888), Charlevoix (3.86), Glen Lake (3.97), Grand Traverse Academy (3.772) and Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3.764).
Forty individual local runners earned academic all-state.
Those student-athletes included TC Central's Madylin McLean, Katie VenHuizen and Julia Flynn in Division 1. Petoskey's Sam Smith, Cambrie Smith, Sarah Liederbach, Emma Squires, Noel Vanderwall, Caroline Farley and Paige Harris and Cadillac's Gwen Phillips and Chloie Musta took honors in Division 2.
Division 3 academic all-staters included Kalkaska junior Tyler Guggemos, Benzie Central's Hunter Jones, Elise Johnson, Madison Teichman and Hayley Vanwagoner, TC St. Francis' Zealand Tarrant, Brenden Endres, Connor McIntyre, Abby Chittle, Finn Ritchie, Josie Gorman and Anna Nielson, Charlevoix's Jack Gaffney, Dominic Schwein, Annie Bergmann and Leah Rohrer and Manton's Molly Harding, Chloe Colton and Noah Morrow.
The Division 4 team included a quartet of Buckley runners — Jackson Kulawiak, Carson Kulawiak, Ben DuCheny and Shelby Cade — as well as Bear Lake senior Hunter Bentley, Frankfort junior Taylor Myers, Brethren senior Alexis Tracy and Lake Leelanau St. Mary sophomore Audrey Smith.