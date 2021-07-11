TRAVERSE CITY — Julia Flynn and Hunter Jones won again.
That sentence comes as no surprise anymore to those who follow high school cross country and track. Now the National Cherry Festival gets a full dose of the talented pair of area runners.
Flynn won the women’s half marathon at Saturday’s Festival of Races — by six and a half minutes over Detroit’s Ariana Hendrix-Roach, completing the 13.1-mile course in 1:18.57.04. Jones won the 15-kilometer race, with a 30-second win over Micah Meindertsma in 48:59.92.
“I wasn’t planning on taking this as a super serious race,” said Flynn, who just finished her junior year at Traverse City Central. “I’m just doing my long run, but then I think I got carried away because all the other runners are racing it and it’s hard not to give your best when you know you can.”
Both Flynn and Jones won the Cherry Mile elite high school races Thursday. Jones was named the Record-Eagle’s male track and field Athlete of the Year on Saturday. Flynn was named the Record-Eagle’s female track and field Athlete of the Year on Sunday.
“This was just a fun run for me,” Flynn said. “I just like to get out and do fun runs and do some tempo work and pace work. This kind of fills that gap, but no more short track races. I just love to run, and I’m really excited for cross country, so this was just a special little race for me. It was fun.”
Jones, who is going into his junior year at Benzie Central, said the Festival of Races offered him a new distance to try.
“I was targeting the 15K,” Jones said. “I’ve never raced it before, so I wanted to go there and see what I could pull off for that. I wish I battled through the fatigue a little bit more, but overall it’s pretty good.”
McKinley Hill also added another challenge that he doesn’t usually get in cross country and track distance events.
“It felt really good,” he said. “That hill, I slowed way down, but on the backside I just concentrated on keeping my stride.”
Jones said he biked the course a few days ago to get a good lay of the land, which featured a different finish line than usual. The races ended in the Open Space this year instead of the typical 100 block of West Front Street.
About 2,150 runners competed in Saturday’s event, down from about around 3,000 in 2019.
HALF MARATHON
Danny Kilrea, who’ll be a senior next season at Notre Dame, won the men’s half marathon in 1:07:25.85.
All while on an internship.
The Fighting Irish runner had an investment banking internship go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, so he decided to spend the summer at his family’s cottage in Glen Arbor.
“My internship went virtual, so it was a perfect time to take advantage of being up here,” Kilrea said. “I was supposed to be in New York, so this is a nice treat for me.
“I work from home and have to be inside a lot, but every chance I get, I go for a paddleboard, squeeze in a ride or go for a hike. I’d rather do that here than in New York.”
He was all alone by two miles in and ended up winning by more than a minute over Fort Wayne’s Grayden Law.
Kyle Kiel of Kewadin placed fourth, Craig Manning of Traverse City took sixth and Gaylord’s Brendan Delaney ended up eighth.
On the women’s side, three other Traverse City runners joined Flynn in the top 10 — Aimee Marsh (third), Lindsey Kristin (fourth) and Jill Burden (10th).
15K
Kylen Cieslak got back to her winning ways, winning the 15K for the first time since 2010.
The 33-year-old from Chicago also took third in the 2008 15K.
Cieslak owns a cabin on Higgins Lake and after a week-long vacation there for the Fourth of July, she decided to enter the race.
“I’ve done it in the past when I was in college,” Cieslak said. “It’s been a while since I’ve done it and it’s really my first race back since California International Marathon in 2019, just because of the pandemic. So it felt good getting out there, running fast again on a course that I’m familiar with.”
“Nike puts on some races in Chicago, and since I run for their team I’m going to probably just jump into some of those. They’re just really random races, anywhere from running up a parking garage to a 5K on city streets, so really cool to run.”
Benzie Central’s Mylie Kelly took second in 1:00:19.12, less than a minute behind Cieslak.
Traverse City’s Annie Somerville placed fifth and Carrie Merrithew seventh, with Merrithew also taking the women’s masters title.
Petoskey’s Thomas Vanslembrouck placed 10th in 53:13.83.
10K
Brooke Tullis brought a group of about 40 from Toledo, Ohio, to Traverse City for a cross country team camp.
The second-year coach and former University of Toledo runner kept up a team tradition that skipped a year. Only she added a 10-kilometer title to the deal, winning in 39:51.67, almost 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Jacinda Cole of Holland.
“We didn’t get to come last year because of COVID and last year was my first year coaching,” said Tullis, who guides the Northview program. “So, this is the first year I’m here. It’s really a cool experience. It’s beautiful up here.”
Five area runners landed in the top 10, led by Traverse City’s Ava King in fifth, Lake Ann’s Makenna Scott sixth and TC entrants Jamie Chapman, Elliott Smith and Libby Gorman taking seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.
“I did not expect to win this,” Tullis said. “I haven’t been doing as much competitive running this past year with COVID and everything so this was a good race for me. It was fun I got pretty competitive during it.”
Philip Spitzer, a 29-year-old Calvin College grad and assistant cross country coach at Wartburg College, completed his own triple crown by adding a 10K championship to his previous Festival of Races haul. He won the 5K two years ago and the 15K three summers ago.
“I went through the entries yesterday, I kind of had a mini panic attack when I saw Nicholas Hoffman from Hope and Brandan (Knepper) from Calvin because they’re both faster than me,” Spitzer said. “Hoffman, he has speed and then he’s a miler. So, like I don’t know how I’m gonna win this, because if I tried to run away, Brandan’s gonna keep up and then beat me because he’s faster, but if I slow it down, then Nicholas is he’s gonna kick me down. ... I really had to work the hills to get as much distance as I could.”
Hoffman ended up second and Knepper third. Traverse City’s Kyle Siemer took eighth.
Spitzer said he needs to go for the fourth jewel of the crown next year.
“If I’m healthy, that’s next, the half,” Spitzer said. “That’s going to be tough because I’ve only raced that far once before. Looking forward to it. So I took care of the short distances so now I have a whole year to train for that. It’s gonna be a challenge. I’m looking forward to it.”
5K
Eric Hoffman, who just finished his junior year at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, took the 5K crown.
His girlfriend, Aubrie Deal, attended Traverse City West until eighth grade before moving to Noblesville, Indiana, where they both currently live. She attends Southern Indiana University and took 13th in her age group in the 5K.
“I had to get permission from my coach to do this,” Hoffman said. “We were supposed to get in a workout yesterday, but I did this instead because it sounded more fun.”
Hoffman won in his first time racing at the Cherry Festival, although he’d been coming to Traverse City most summers when he played lacrosse in the Cherry Bomb tournament.
“I wasn’t like that dialed in,” Hoffman said. “I just did like a nice easy two-mile warm-up and (Ryan Hofsess) pushed the pace really well. I just kind of went out and I’m like oh, just hold on to it, see I feel and so I really, this is my first major workout of the year, because it’s only my fifth week back. I’m doing a lot of miles right now, I’m like doing 95 This week, so it’s a nice little rust buster in between this.”
Traverse City’s Drew Seabase took second, less than 14 seconds behind Hoffman. Hofsess placed third. Traverse City runners Luke Venhuizen, Isaac Stone and Cam Owens claimed fifth, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Sadie Heeringa got to tell a lot of friends about her victory right away.
Fourteen women’s runners from Calvin University competed Saturday. Heeringa won in 17:08.44. The Knights had another 10 or so men’s runners in the 10K and 15K races
“This is the most we’ve ever had come up here from our team,” Heeringa said. “That’s really awesome after COVID and last year when everything was shut down for us.”
Williamsburg’s Jami Hollandsworth placed fourth, with Alexis Ball and Julie Comfort of Traverse City taking fifth and 10th, respectively.
“The course is probably short, because it was a PR and I don’t think I ran a PR pace,” Heeringa said. “I wasn’t sure where (the finish) was and where to start kicking because I couldn’t see the finish and I’ve never run the 5K course before.”