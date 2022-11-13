TRAVERSE CITY — There weren’t many more things for John Lober to accomplish as a coach.
BUt go ahead and check off one more.
Lober will be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame next year.
The induction takes place July 25, 2023, at the Grand Hall of the Old Train Station in Lincoln, Nebraska, during the NHSACA’s annual conference.
“To be selected, each year they only have two or three coaches selected (per state),” Lober said. “Holy Toledo.”
Pretty fitting for a guy who grew up in Toledo, Ohio.
Lober coached at Traverse City Central for 52 years, and still helps with the track and cross country teams.
He posted a 367-36-3 dual-meet record, won 136 invitationals, produced 68 all-state athletes, won 21 conference championships, racked up 10 top-10 team finishes in the state finals and won a Class A state title in 1992. Seven of his athletes went on to All-American careers and five hold state records. He led the Trojans to 11 regional titles.
He becomes the third Traverse City Central coach inducted into the NHSACA Hall of Fame, joining his brother Bob (2009) and football coach Jim Ooley (2002).
“I’m pinching myself,” Lober said. “I have all the flashbacks to when I was younger and I go, ‘How did I get here?’ And the answer is day by day.”
Lober especially took a lot of joy from northern Michigan’s recent rousing success at the state cross country championships, where Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones won his fourth straight Division 3 state title, Buckley’s Aiden Harrand claimed the Division 4 girls crown, Traverse City St. Francis’ girls and Johannesburg-Lewiston’s girls won team state titles and the boys teams from Traverse City Central, St. Francis and Joburg were each state runners-up.
“It’s so cool to see that, especially for me,” Lober said. “To see all that excellence. You look at what Hunter did, and you’re not going to see many guys like that. I hope people realize what happened this year is really special to northern Michigan. When you bring a trophy home, it’s very special.”
Lober, who turned 80 in March, had already won pretty much every honor a high school track coach can claim.
He was the 1982 MITCA Coach of the Year and Michigan High School Coaches Association Track Coach of the Year, 1991 Michigan High School Coaches Association Track Coach of the Year, 1992 MITCA Coach of the Year and won Division 1 team state title, 1996 induction into Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, 2001 USATF Pole Vault National High School Track Coach of the Year, 2006induction into the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame, 2008 induction into the Traverse City Central Hall of Fame, 2014 National Federation of High Schools National Track Coach of the Year and Michigan High School Coaches Association Track Coach of the Year and 2015 National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Track Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.