TRAVERSE CITY — With conference, district and regional championships under its belt this season, Johannesburg-Lewiston put together an impressive list of accomplishments on the gridiron.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals (10-1), the goal of getting to and possibly winning a state championship came up short in a 43-0 loss to Ubly on Saturday in a Division 8 semifinal at Thirlby Field.
The Bearcats (9-2) shut down Joburg’s offense all game long and broke open a close game early in the second half to thwart the Cardinals’ attempt to reach their first football state final.
“That leaves us a goal short,” said Joburg head coach Joe Smokevitch of the season-ending loss. “We’ve accomplished a lot. (Ubly) came out with enthusiasm and they were firing off the ball, and we just didn’t match that intensity. That’s kind of what happened today.”
For the second consecutive week, Joburg’s offense was held in check, coming away without any points to show one game after a 7-6 win over Iron Mountain advanced the Cardinals to Saturday’s contest.
The difference this time was opportunities that were few and far between against a stout Ubly defensive unit.
“Ubly’s a really good team,” said Smokevitch. “Last week, we left points on the board. I thought that was a 21-6 or 28-6 game last week if we do the things we should’ve done. Ubly just played real well today and we just made mistakes. They’re just the better team than us.”
The Bearcats took a 12-0 lead into the half and put the game away with a commanding second-half performance that was initiated by touchdowns on their first two drives of the third quarter.
“We made major improvement from last week,” said Ubly head coach Eric Sweeney. “We challenged the kids a little bit at halftime. We came out and played. That’s all we can ask.”
Ubly freshman quarterback Evan Peruski played with poise in directing the Bearcats’ offense, leading the team with 82 yards rushing.
Fifty-three of that total came on one run to cap off the Bearcats’ first possession of the second half as he faked to his three backs and burst through the defense nearly untouched to the end zone to make it a 20-0 game.
Perhaps most surprising was the 136 yards passing Peruski put up on 3-of-3 tosses.
The run-first Bearcats only attempted 15 passes on the season coming into the game, but showed off the ability to air the ball out in their biggest game to date.
All three completions went to Colin Oberski, one of which for a 59-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“They had nine guys at the line of scrimmage,” said Sweeney of Joburg’s defense. “We’re trying to block nine guys. We don’t throw the ball much. We were 12-for-15 on the season this year. But you know what, 12-for-15 is a pretty good percentage. So, when we throw it, we complete it. You get in games like this you’re not going to be able to just run the football. I’m pretty happy with that. For us to have 136 yards passing, that’s darned near a year’s worth.”
Carson Heleski had a pair of touchdown runs for Ubly, cashing in a 7-yard run with 1:41 to play in the first half, then adding a 2-yard plunge into the end zone to make it 28-0 in the third quarter.
Logan Mueller scored the first Ubly touchdown on the first drive of the game and Mark Heilig put the exclamation point on the victory with a touchdown run in the final minutes.
Joburg was led by Sheldon Huff’s 71 yards rushing on 19 carries.
The Cardinals only real scoring threat came in the first quarter when a blocked punt by Henry Baker set Joburg up at the Ubly 15-yard line. The Cardinals could only muster three yards on the next three plays and failed to capitalize on the chance.
Ubly moves on to Friday’s state championship game at 10 a.m. at Ford Field in Detroit against Centreville (10-0), which beat Clarkston Everett Collegiate by forfeit in the other semifinal.
“It feels good,” said Sweeney. “The kids have worked hard. They’ve stayed healthy for the most part. We’re just excited that the kids are going to have that opportunity.”
Joburg came away empty-handed with the loss, but Smokevitch thought his team’s season was remarkable nevertheless, especially given the holes the team was trying to fill on the offensive line going into the year.
“If you look at our offensive line, if you would’ve told me we were going to be in the semifinals with that offensive line we had I would’ve laughed at you,” said Smokevitch. “(Mason) Myers and (Hayden) Claeys were tight ends last year. (Brett) Boynton’s a backup fullback. (Tommy) Runyan lost 40 pounds. He was the only returning kid from last year. (Shawn) Ziobron was a halfback. Tanner Hoy’s a runt out there, giving all he’s got and we’ve got (Jason) Richter returning as a tight end. Winning the conference was probably what I thought we might have a chance to do, and just the way the season went and the run we made, it’s been kind of crazy. These kids didn’t quit.”
