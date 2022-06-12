HARBOR SPRINGS — Traverse City St. Francis squeaked by Reed City to win a regional baseball championship Saturday, then fell to a rop-10 team in the quarterfinals.
The Gladiators (25-10) beat Reed City 1-0, with Matthew Kane driving in the game's only run with a solo home run to left field. Kane was also the only Glad with multiple hits in that contest, going 2-for-3.
Charlie Peterson struck out 11 in seven innings to pick up the win. He allowed six hits and didn't walk anyone to earn his 14th win of the season.
No. 5-ranked Standish-Sterling won 11-0 in the quarterfinal, with Kane, Peterson and Jack Prichard logging St. Francis' only hits as Sterling's Addison Vallad tossed a three-hitter.
DIVISION 2
Petoskey run ended by No. 1-ranked team
Petoskey lost to the best for the regional title.
No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern won 9-2 Saturday in Clare, then also won the quarterfinal with a 3-2 win over Bay City John Glenn.
Grant Slater, Kolton Horn, Parker Shuman and Nolan Spadafore each had hits, with Shuman and Spadafore driving in Petoskey's two runs in the fourth inning.
Petoskey's season ended with a 24-10-1 record.
DIVISION 4
Joburg wins regional, falls in quarters
Johannesburg-Lewiston beat Painesdale Jeffers 6-4 to claim a Division 4 regional championship in Rudyard, then fell 9-3 to the hosts in the quarterfinals.
Rily McVannel picked up the regional championship win, striking out seven in seven innings and allowing only three hits and no earned runs. He also added two hits (including a double) and three RBIs.
Colin Basinski doubled, had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cardinals (21-16). Eli Lindbert also had two hits and Rylan Rosso drove in a run.
Joburg led No. 3-ranked Rudyard 3-1 after five innings, but the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the top of the sixth.
McVannel added two more hits and two RBIs, Preston Marlatt drove in a run with a double and Will Boden collected two hits.
Rudyard topped No. 4-ranked Glen Lake 8-4 in the other regional final, marking the first time in eight years that a team other than Glen Lake or Gaylord St. Mary won that regional. Mateo Gokey had two hits for the Lakers (26-5), Connor Ciolek doubled and James St. Peter struck out five over five innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.