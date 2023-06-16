EAST LANSING — Johannesburg-Lewiston's message was loud and clear. Much like the smack of a Jayden Marlatt fastball in Reagan Sides' catcher's mitt.
The Cardinals (30-4-1) fell 4-2 to Division 4 No. 2-ranked Mendon in Friday's Division 4 softball state semifinal at Michigan State University's Secchia Stadium, but not before putting Division 4 on notice.
"She one-hit us," Mendon co-coach Steve Butler said of Marlatt. "That's pretty good. Not many teams one-hit us. ... That's probably the fastest girl we've seen throw all year, as far as speed goes. We were a little bit behind on her pitches."
So much so that the Hornets went to small ball and bunting to ignite an offense Marlatt stagnated. Joburg mishandled a couple of those, which ultimately proved to be the difference. The Cardinals ended the game with the potential winning run at the plate and runners on second and third.
Johannesburg-Lewiston advanced to the state softball semifinals for the first time since 1981, falling to Mendon 4-2 in the semis. Here's 16 photos from the state semifinal.https://t.co/fltZ4PpVcw pic.twitter.com/xF2D7XhCgb— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 16, 2023
The Cardinals return seven of nine starters, including Marlatt, who struck out 15 and allowed only one hit.
Mendon (35-5) earns a state championship date with No. 1 Unionville-Sebewaing on Saturday at Secchia Stadium, the Hornets' second state finals berth and first since 1992.
"To get a banner in our rafters, you have to win a state championship or have a runner-up," Butler said. "We have 26 state championships and something like 12 or 13 state runners-up. This one puts us up in the rafters, so that's a big deal at Mendon. It's kind of hallowed ground up there. It's a big deal to get up there and our girls know it."
The D4 Final Four teams only had a total of 10 seniors, so the last quartet could have a very similar look next year.
"I think we proved that we deserve to be top 10," Joburg head coach Kim Marlatt said. "We have seven solid returning players, so I think we'll be right back here again. I'm excited for our program."
The Cardinals lose third baseman Jocelyn Tobias and center fielder Gloria House to graduation. Tobias came into the semifinals hitting .450 with three home runs and 32 RBIs, while House hit .438 with 51 runs scored and 22 stolen bases.
"Jocelyn has done a phenomenal job at third base," Coach Marlatt said. "We kind of stuck her there last year, and she's just done a phenomenal job. Gloria is a little bit new to our program. She started late as a junior, and she does a phenomenal job in centerfield for us. So it's gonna be a big loss, but we have some girls that are going to step in and fill her their shoes."
Joburg took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Jayden Marlatt walked and scored on a Reagan Sides RBI double.
Mendon went up 2-1 on an Ally Butler bunt after the throw to first ended up bouncing off the bullpen fence and into right field. Brielle Bailey also scored as Butler rounded the bases behind her.
The Hornets added two runs in the sixth on a wild pitch and a hit batter with the bases loaded for a 4-1 lead.
Sides scored the Cardinals' other run with a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to two runs. Sides and Brittney Fox each had two of Joburg's six hits.
Mendon didn't record a hit until Mattea Bingaman's bunt single in the sixth inning.
"I'm just super proud of these girls," Coach Marlatt said. "They fought every game to have the phenomenal season that they did. We have a hopeful future for our program. I feel like we'll be right back here next year."
Mendon senior left-hander Lauren Schabes struck out 12 in seven innings.
"This is a great group of girls that have worked really well together," Coach Marlatt said. "Our philosophy is if you make an error, flush it, we're going to the next play. Same thing in the batter's box. ... These girls have bought into that, and they have done a nice job of keeping each other up and positive."
Joburg not only battled tough opponents all season, but the Cardinals also played every game on the road for a second consecutive year as construction delays with their new field dragged on. The team expects to play on the new field next season.
"It's been fun, but it's been stressful," Kim Marlatt said. "Sixty-something games on the road is not easy. They've made it fun. The bus rides, singing, dancing, games, all that kind of stuff. But it's challenging in that that we don't have any home games, but our fans have been great following us cheering us on."
The Cards won the program's first district title since 2008 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1981.
"This group has set the bar for our younger kids," Coach Marlatt said. "I'm hoping that they want to continue to play softball and continue this success that we're having right now."
Jayden Marlatt's career total of more than 500 strikeouts and 14 home runs this season are both believed to be Joburg school records.
She struck out at least two batters in every inning Friday to end the season with 249 whiffs.
