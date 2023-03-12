MAPLE CITY — Jesse Smith saw an opportunity and went for it.
Glen Lake sees the possibilities of a “transformational” football coach and hired him.
The former Traverse City West assistant and Northern Michigan Wolves head coach was hired recently as the head coach of the Glen Lake varsity football program.
“Glen Lake has a tradition of being a good program,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to bringing back the black and yellow tradition of winning games and building up young men. I’m excited and ready to go and looking forward to adding to the tradition.”
Smith, 40, previously coached at Traverse City West, leading the freshman team and assisting on junior varsity and varsity. He also coached the Northern Michigan Wolves to the 2021 Greater Midwest Football Conference championship.
Glen Lake Athletic Director Jaime Smith said Jesse Smith’s experience coaching at multiple age levels was definitely a plus, saying he has the opportunity to become a “transformational” coach.
“If you can guide grown men and give them direction, high school boys will be easy,” Jaime Smith said.
Prior to coming to Traverse City, Smith was offensive coordinator at Prosser Career Academy in Chicago for three years and a junior varsity head coach and varsity defensive line coach for five seasons at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, a community just outside Des Plaines.
Jesse Smith and his wife moved to Traverse City in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He works as a behavioral specialist at TC West and hopes to find a full-time position at Glen Lake Community Schools in the future.
“Jesse, as soon as he came in, he has charisma and enthusiasm and passion,” Jaime Smith said. “We have students on the committee, and they left excited.”
At TC West, Smith has coached at all three high school levels since 2021. He also led the Traverse City East middle school program in 2020.
Gary Galla, the Lakers’ Hall of Fame softball head coach and longtime football assistant, led the program to a 3-6 record last season. The Lakers have had three different coaches since Jerry Angers stepped down following a 12-2 record in the 2019 season. Galla retired as both football and softball coach after the gridiron season, wanting to be able to watch his son Sean’s senior season of baseball this spring.
Angers, a former TC West coordinator under Matt Prisk, led the Lakers to state championship games in 2016 and 2019 and compiled a record of 74-43 in 11 seasons with the Lakers.
Since then, Nate Sneed coached for one season, Angers returned for the 2021 season when a coaching candidate couldn’t be found, and Galla accepted the position for the 2022 season.
Jaime Smith said school officials brought in four of eight applicants for interviews, all from outside the current program. She said a part of the second interview included interacting with students of all ages, during which Jesse Smith convinced a third-grader who had never played football to sign up for Pop Warner.
“They connected with me,” Jesse Smith said. “The community feeling at Glen Lake really attracted me, and I felt I could put down roots and grow.”
Smith led the Wolves to the 2021 Greater Midwest Football Conference championship with a 16-12 victory over the Lansing Lightning in Charlotte, completing a 13-0 season in which the defense surrendered only 12 points in three playoffs games. The Wolves also didn’t give up a single point in the second half of any game. Smith said he aims to bring the same fast-paced, spread offense he used with the Wolves to Glen Lake, adding that it looks like he’ll be able to retain most of last year’s Lakers assistant coaches.
“Jesse’s reputation is phenomenal,” Jaime Smith said. “If you ask people, they don’t say a bad thing about him — and I looked for it.”
The Lakers begin their 2023 campaign on Aug. 25 against Manton.
