TRAVERSE CITY — Arielle Jean didn't wake up Saturday expecting a state title.
As Jean earned her second win of the day to give her two state titles, she fell down to the track of snow, overcome with "just excitement" that she won.
Jean, a junior at Traverse City West, finished first in both the classic and freestyle races at the 2020 Michigan High School Nordic Ski Championships. She won the classic 5K with a time of 20:27 and the freestyle 5K with a time of 18:27.
"I really didn't expect to win," Jean said. "After the classic I was like 'hold up, I can do this."
Jean was among 26 teammates from TC Central, TC West and TC St. Francis who may not have been wearing the same uniform, but raced together under the VASA Ski Club Traverse City High School team. It was the first time the meet had taken place at Hickory Hills.
Traverse City won the boys title and tied with Copper Country for the combined state title, which is a sum of scores from both the boys and girls results. The last time Traverse City won the combined championship was 2009.
Joe Thuente, a senior at St. Francis, led the boys to a team state with a second place finish in both the classic and freestyle races.
"I think we definitely had a home field advantage here," said Ruth Oppliger, coach of the TC High School team. "This is a tough course with some tough corners so it was nice that our team had some time practicing them all year."
Jean's journey to a state medal included a summer's worth of training and a freestyle race battled mentally.
Jean passed the first starter of the classic race and finished first to earn the first start time in the freestyle race. There, she overheard a coach of Superiorland Ski Club instructing Ericka Asmus — starting second — to start the race by going all out to catch up to her, then try stick with her.
"I went really hard out of the start because I wanted to gap her (Asmus) as soon as possible so she couldn't do that," Jean said. "The whole time I was just talking to myself through the race. I did quick steps up the first couple of hills and then ripped the downhill to try to make up speed."
Aware or not that Asmus would trail not far behind, Jean had to make sure she was racing her own race.
"The hardest part for me is just mentally challenging myself," Jean said. "I don't really like to look at them I could like competition before the race because I just have to think okay I'm going to do the best I can do. If they beat me they beat me, but I'm going to do my best not to let that happen.
"That definitely messed with my head a good bit."
Jean edged Asmus' time by 4.1 seconds for the state title as her sister, also an assistant coach, tackled her at the finish line.
Annie Paulson, an eighth grader at St. Francis finished third with a time of 21:09. Tess Crowley, Sophia Rhein and Clara Bennett all finished in the top-15.
Thuente came into Saturday already with a first place finish in sprint Friday evening with teammate and TC Central junior Ryan Miller in second. Come Saturday, Thuente said he felt comfortable on the home course thanks to a local crowd.
Thuente finished second in classic with a time of 17:14 to earn the second start in freestyle.
"He was kind of in no man's land," Oppliger said. "He didn't really have anyone close in front of him or close behind him."
Thuente said he started the race with a consistently easy pace as he made his way through the hills.
"There's one big hill all the way to the top, it's basically one kilometer of climbing," Thuente said. "That's where you go. That's where you expend all your energy."
Thuente coasted down the hill and crossed the line in freestyle with a time of 15:45, 27 seconds behind Joe Wood of Copper County Ski Team.
Miller finished fourth at 16:04.4, 6-tenths of a second away from the third place medal.
For the meets first year at Hickory Hills, no athletes left with major injuries.
"I'm so proud of all of our volunteers and our Organizing Committee," Oplinger said. "This is the first time we've ever held a race here before it went amazing. We couldn't have asked for better weather."
