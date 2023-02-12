ACME — Time flies when you’re not counting.
That’s what happened to Arielle Jean, who won her fourth title in a North American Vasa race Saturday, taking the Okerstrom 12-kilometer freestyle in a time of 42:12 as she and her sister, Abigail, gapped the entire first wave and crossed the finish line ahead of any of that wave’s men in Saturday’s 47th annual North American Vasa at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme.
“My watch died this morning,” Arielle said. “So I was kind of just winging it. I was just skiing to ski this morning.”
Her time of 42:12 won the women’s title by 38 seconds over her sister. The next closest first-wave competitor was Marco Opitz, more than three minutes behind Arielle.
“I remember in high school I really wanted to race with the boys, but they wouldn’t let me,” Arielle said. “So I just kept trying to catch up to them anyway.”
Michael Franko came out of the 12K’s second wave to win the overall title, finishing in 40:27. Opitz, an Ann Arbor resident and Germany native, ended in second in 45:17.
Franko finished fourth in his men’s 40-49 age group in the 27K in 2022.
“I think I started too fast,” said Opitz, a 29-year-old engineer. “I was trying to chase those girls, but couldn’t hang and eventually had to drop a little bit on my pace.”
Robin Furlong placed third in the women’s race and fifth overall at 46:11. Travis Gibbs rounded out the men’s top three, with Lake Leelanau St. Mary grad and Traverse City resident Kayla Six winning the 30-34 age group for the second straight year.
Abigail Jean’s runner-up spot tied for her best finish at Vasa.
“It went really well,” Abigail said. “It’s so nice to be back on snow after the weird winter that we’ve been having. And it’s always fun to race with my sister.”
Separated by two years, the two haven’t raced together since they were in high school.
Abigail, 21, is studying nursing at Northwestern Michigan College. Arielle, 19, studies engineering at the University of Michigan.
Between college and no snow in Ann Arbor, neither has had much time to train, although Abigail said she’s in much better shape than last year when she placed fifth among all women in the 15K freestyle.
The Jeans’ father, Eric, is the current president of Vasa and also the starter for the races.
“He started trying to trademark his new catchphrase of, ‘Let’s do it!’” Arielle Jean said. “I don’t know if it’s catching on, but he’s trying.”
The races were modified this year because of rainfall midweek that washed away parts of the trails. Sunday’s classic races were canceled, and Saturday’s freestyle events shortened from the usual 27K and 15K to 18K and 12K so they could do laps around the 6K loop that survived the rainfall.
“It was fast at some spots and then kind of slow and others but it was really good,” Abigail said. “It’s not super different, but I find it more fun. I know exactly how much farther I have to go.”
Total participation in the event was nearly identical to last year when only counting the same races run. This year’s freestyle, fat bike and high school races brought in 333 entrants, to last year’s 329 for the same events. Fat bike saw an increase of 36 entries and high school a boost of 26, while the longer freestyle events saw a total dip of 58.
“It was a nice bluebird day, so I can’t complain there,” Abigail said. “It’s beautiful. With all the rain Thursday, I’m surprised the snow was so good, so I’m pretty stoked. I hope the snow stays around for a little while.”
Arielle Jean won the 15K freestyle last year and the high school 6K race in 2020 and 2019, placing second in 2018. She also won two high school state titles.
The 12K race had 60 competitors this year.
“It’s pretty amazing that you have all those cabins here right next to the trails,” Opitz, who also raced in Vasa last year, said at the finish line. “It’s super convenient. We’re staying 100 yards from here, so that’s pretty cool.”
