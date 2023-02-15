TRAVERSE CITY — The first game of the 2023 season will be a doozy for Traverse City West varsity football head coach James Wagner.
The newly minted skipper of the Titans' varsity football program will lead his new team against his former team as West squares off against Gaylord for a Week 1 contest on Aug. 25. Wagner, a Michigan native, served as a JV and assistant coach with the Blue Devils before later taking over the head coaching duties at Summit High School in Colorado in 2019.
"It's kind of fate," Wagner said of the season opener against Gaylord. "You just kind of laugh and just say, 'Of course it is.' It'll be a fun thing to talk about going in and a fun environment to be around. ... It'll be fun and games until that ball is kicked — and once that ball is kicked, it's football."
Wagner turned around a struggling Summit High program that was in danger of being shut down in the mid-2010s and made it a playoff team last season with a 16-5 record over the last two years. Wagner led the Tigers to a 7-3 record in 2021 and then 9-2 with the program's first home playoff game in 15 years this past season.
Now, Wagner returns to his home state with an eye on turning around a Traverse City West team that went 2-7 in 2022, finishing under .500 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The two wins were the fewest in Titan football history and marked just the third time West had a below-.500 season.
"Traverse City is a beautiful community and a beautiful town, and they've been incredibly supportive of their athletic programs," Wagner said. "I knew this would be a step up in my coaching career and a place I could compete year in and year out with the athletes in Traverse City. It's such an exciting opportunity."
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced Wagner's hiring Wednesday. He will be the fourth head coach in the Titans' 27-year history.
"West is excited to welcome Coach Wagner to the Titan family," Traverse City West Athletic Director Jason Carmien stated. "His energy and passion will benefit student-athletes and the athletic program as a whole. We look forward to the next chapter of Titan football under his leadership."
Wagner was selected through a process that included input from current and former players as well as parents, coaches and community members.
Eric Gordon, a Titan football alum, said he is excited by Wagner's potential as head coach.
"He wants to not only win championships, but he wants to help the development of our student-athletes," Gordon said. "I was extremely impressed with Coach Wagner’s ability to turn around a program that had a losing record for years into one of the best programs in their conference. ... I am extremely excited for the upcoming seasons with Coach Wagner at the helm."
Wagner replaces Greg Vaughan, who resigned in late October. Vaughan's letter of resignation stated: “It is with a saddened heart that I have accepted the offer to step down as the head football coach at Traverse City West.”
Vaughan’s teams produced a 28-19 record in five campaigns, making the playoffs in his first four years. But the 2022 season was a historically rough one for West.
Wagner will look to right the Titans' ship that allowed 249 points and scored 116 in nine games last season, marking the first time a Traverse City West varsity football team allowed more points than it scored since 2009. The 116 points scored were the fewest in program history, and the 249 points allowed were the second most. The Titans were also shut out three times and allowed 35 or more points four times.
Wagner said there are always challenges that a coach faces when he takes over a program. The West position is no different.
"You never walk in and everything is handed to you," he said. "It takes a lot of work to upstart a program, and I understand that. I know what is required to build a program and re-establish a positive culture. I have experience in that, and that is going to benefit me in doing it again. I'm excited for that challenge."
Prior to his four years leading the Summit Tigers, Wagner served as an assistant with the Fossil Ridge (Colorado) and Gaylord (Michigan) high school programs. He earned a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and his teaching certification through Taylor University, where he served on the football coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
"When you put in hard work day after day and do it consistently, good things are going to happen," Wagner said. "Build upon each day and see where it takes us. We'll control the things we can control."
After the season opener against Gaylord, the Titans take on Grand Haven in Week 2 followed by Bay City Western, Grand Blanc, Midland Dow, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Bay City Central before ending the season with the annual TC Patriot Game against crosstown rival Traverse City Central on Oct. 20.
"What an atmosphere that's going to be," Wagner said of the Patriot Game. "What better place would you want to be than there on that day with that community out like that? It's really unique and a great way to honor our veterans and military men and women."
Wagner acknowledged that change will be difficult, but he believes great things are ahead for Titan football.
"The process of growing and developing takes time," he said. "But when your heart and passion and hard work are put into each day, good things will happen. I'm really just excited to be a Titan."
