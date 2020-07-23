Day 134 without sports.
OK, for the most part.
But the Major League baseball season starts up Friday. Sure, there was the Yankees-Nationals game Thursday night, but the MLB doesn’t really start for me until the Detroit Tigers take the field.
It’s gonna be weird.
TV networks adding virtual fans in the stands. Crowd noise piped in like the constant bird chirping at televised PGA Tour events. Only 60 games instead of 162.
This year’s Detroit Tigers will have to work diligently to lose half as many games as last year (114).
Now that the Seattle Kraken will almost assuredly steal the Detroit Red Wings’ most unusual and beloved tradition of throwing octopi onto the ice, sports in Michigan get eroded a little bit more.
But the Old English D hasn’t lost its place. The Tigers slipped mightily the last several years, but that iconic logo makes its return Friday at 6:10 p.m. at the Cincinnati Reds.
We know the Tigers will be middle-of-the-road at best. The additions of C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop add some pop to the middle of the order, but pretty much everyone outside the Detroit organization seems to be in agreement that they should play their prospects a lot. Yet those kids aren’t on the opening-day roster.
Treat these 60 games as an extended minor-league season. It won’t hurt ticket sales, because there aren’t any. That TV money is guaranteed, no matter the won-loss record.
While other teams are out there trying to win games that ultimately likely won’t mean anything — or at best have an asterisk by them — you could be out there getting experience for the team’s future. With no minor-league season, why not get your top prospects a jump start on those sitting out a year? This is a rebuild, and frankly the 2020 season isn’t the target for that rebuild to start blossoming, so why not move along that path instead of pausing it?
This isn’t tanking. It’s reality. It became the reality when the team traded away Justin Verlander, Nick Castellanos and J.D. Martinez, among others.
With rosters expanded to 30, why aren’t pitchers Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning, outfielder Riley Greene and first baseman Spencer Torkelson and others on that roster? Slowing their free agency clock is one thing, so the three most obvious scenarios are as follows:
- The Tigers are simply delaying free-agency clocks for those guys by not putting them on the opening-day roster, and they’ll be called up in a week or so.
- They legit think there’s a chance of making the playoffs this year (there isn’t, even expanding to 16).
- There isn’t a plan for developing their top prospects during the pandemic, aside from some practices in Toledo.
Yes, we’re looking forward to baseball. But we’re also looking forward to a winner in Detroit. Not developing top prospects isn’t a good way to go about that.
