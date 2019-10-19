Stop if you've heard this one before: The NFL has an officiating problem.
OK, don't stop. The NFL never bothered to put the brakes on its horrific referee system that resulted in numerous botched calls last week that changed multiple games' outcome.
There's no need to go over the Monday Night Football debacle in detail. Let's just say I had multiple Green Bay fans say the Detroit Lions got robbed and leave it at that.
However, the league needs to go over it. Change must come of this. It was a black eye for the NFL, one that cheap make-up isn't going to conceal. Real change needs to happen.
So here's some changes needed to get back fans' confidence:
• Refs must be full-time employees of the NFL. This isn't negotiable anymore. Part-timers who apparently don't have the time to fully learn the rules and how to interpret them have had their time. It hasn't been good.
• Every week of the regular season, all referees converge at a single locale for league meetings, where they review game footage, discuss rule enforcement and interpretation and have their performance graded. Teams do this every week with the previous week's game film. Why not referees?
• Punishment doled out to officials must be made public. Every time a player get fined, it's news. The same should hold true for those in stripes.
• Coaches must be allowed to challenge ANY play. Had Matt Patricia been able to challenge the hand-to-the-face calls, neither would have stood and the game's outcome changes.
• The league has to get the "eye in the sky" in place as soon as possible. Hockey has it. Why can't the NFL have a central league replay office watching every game and giving the referees another layer of protections from themselves? NFL refs have already demonstrated a severe reluctance to reverse their own mistakes via replay, so let someone else do it for them.
• Once a whistle blows a play dead, a referee cannot throw a flag for actions that happened during the play. Everyone watching Monday Night Football saw a referee observing the play that did not call illegal hands to the face on Detroit until Aaron Rodgers had already been sacked (by that same player the "penalty" was on) and the play was over. The alleged penalty occurred well before that, but the tardiness of the flag gives the definite appearance that there wouldn't have been a flag if Rodgers didn't get sacked. It's either a penalty or it isn't, regardless of the play's result.
• Favoritism of the home team has to end. Penalties in crunch time seem to definitely skew away from the visitors, like the refs are afraid the crowd will descend upon them if they dare call a foul against the home squad. Maybe issue some thick skin along with those yellow flags?
Make these changes, NFL, and maybe you can save (illegal hands to the) face.
