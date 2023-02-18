Benzie Central made history Wednesday. Kingsley thinks it got robbed the same day.
The two are unrelated, although they share the same sport.
First off, let’s give a ton of credit to the Huskies, who won their first wrestling regional championship and are headed to the team state finals for the program’s first time. That’s impressive. What Josh Lovendusky has built there is a testament to a school plugging away when success isn’t instant and seeing the rewards of building from the ground up over time.
Kingsley, on the other hand, lost by a single point on a very controversial call in the regional final’s last match. Actually, not “in” the match. After.
Stags senior Sam Goethals pinned his opponent from Gladstone in a minute and 17 seconds at 215 pounds, a victory in the meet’s final match that apparently gave Kingsley the overall win 38-37 and a berth in the state finals. It was also his 32nd win of the season, with only three defeats.
Then Gladstone took issue with the end of the match when Goethals turned to the Stags bench and underhand flipped his headgear to teammates on the bench before having his hand raised as the winner.
Coaches argued this qualified as unsportsmanlike conduct. The referees eventually agreed and issued the penalty, which tied the match 38-38.
The first tiebreaker? Did either team receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The meet — and a trip to the state tournament — goes to Gladstone 39-38.
Video of the incident is included with this column online. A post of the video on Michigan Grappler’s Facebook page already has more than 16,000 views and over 350 comments.
It’s also important to note the penalty wasn’t immediately called and only came about after Gladstone coaches pressed the matter with the referees.
The rule is clear, but the follow-up interpretation adds a lot.
The NFHS wrestling rule book states that throwing ear guards or other equipment is unsportsmanlike conduct and a one-point team penalty. That leans Gladstone’s way.
The interpretation, outlined in section 7.4.2 of the rule book, says this: “Following end-of-match procedure, Wrestler A, who was defeated, is moving toward the team area, A removes the ear guards or any equipment and: (a) throws it into the crowd; (b) slams it to the floor; or © tosses it to the manager or teammate.
“RULING: In (a) and (b) it is unsportsmanlike conduct and one team point will be deducted from the score of Team A. There is no apparent violation in © and therefore, no penalty.”
The interpretation is solely about the loser of the match, but let’s assume the same applies to the winner. Goethals’ actions clearly seem to be in the © option.
I wrestled in high school and wasn’t immune to showing emotions a little too much after something didn’t go my way. It’s a guarantee I probably should have run afoul of this rule on multiple occasions but never did.
I lost my fair share of matches, so the opportunities were plentiful. Maybe it’s at this point I should offer my apologies to Cedar Springs High School and a certain towel bar in the locker room that may or may not still be attached to the wall.
Kingsley is taking up the issue with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, but don’t expect anything to come of it unfortunately. The MHSAA hasn’t changed an event’s outcome after the fact, and that pattern will almost assuredly be the case here. It’d be a precedent that would set off an even bigger wave of complaints about outcomes and officiating.
That one of the referees was a Gladstone native only complicates matters. At a minimum, it’s a bad look and one likely compounded by a shortage of referees that’s only getting worse. But it’s also something becoming more and more common because of that exact lack of officials. The regional was hosted by Gladstone, and schools hosting postseason events use officials from an MHSAA-approved postseason list.
The easiest solution would have been not to toss the headgear. Or for Gladstone to not press the issue. But a trophy and state finals berth on the line can make a lot of things go out the window.
One piece of consolation is that the Stags’ season isn’t entirely over.
Kingsley qualified 13 wrestlers for Saturday’s individual districts.
