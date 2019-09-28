Seth Migda didn’t even play Friday night, yet he’s the night’s real hero.
Frankfort crowned a homecoming court, Charlevoix locked down the win with some clutch defense in the second half and there was all the excitement of a high school football game on a historic field.
In the middle of that third-quarter commotion, unnoticed by most, a girl fell down, hitting her head.
She had a seizure.
Friends of 11-year-old Grace Gibson ran over to a group of Charlevoix players, including Migda, an injured lineman who couldn’t play and instead was operating the Rayders’ end zone camera in the south end zone of Lockhart Field.
“They were talking so fast,” Migda said. “I knew the way it was said in the child’s voice, it was real.”
Then he made out one saying “seizure” and pointing.
Migda took off, saw Grace convulsing on the ground and immediately began holding her head still. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound nose guard and right tackle scooped her up and ran about 30 yards to the Frankfort sideline where athletic trainer Alexis Donovan was able to tend to Grace as Charlevoix senior Chasyn Vrondran called 911. City of Frankfort Fire Chief Aaron Garrett was on hand and also assisted.
The Rayders senior missed the last two games with a groin muscle injury, which made sprinting with a child in his arms even more difficult.
“It was worth it,” said Migda, who said he’s sore from the experience, but hopes to play this week in the 4-1 Rayders’ homecoming game against undefeated Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-0).
Frankfort teacher and volleyball coach Becky Miller was in the other end zone when she received a call about the situation.
“By the time I got over there, the paramedics were already there,” Miller said. “The (Charlevoix) kids stayed there the whole time.”
An ambulance took Grace to the hospital.
Miller approached Charlevoix head coach Don Jess after the game to thank him for his players helping the girl.
“I don’t wish I was injured, but I’m glad I was able to be there,” Migda said. “The Lord does crazy things for crazy reasons.”
Migda greeted Grace’s older brother — Panthers sophomore lineman Brenden Orcutt, who had tried to see how she was doing in the ambulance but wasn’t allowed in — in the handshake line after the game and told him that she was OK.
Grace was home and doing well Saturday afternoon.
Without the 17-year-old lineman, Cole Wright, Luke Snyder, Jake Snyder, Alan Ritter, Dimitrii Bell, Luke Stuck and many other Rayders saved a game that was tied at halftime to give the Charlevoix its first win over Frankfort since 2014, although the final 37-15 score of the game pales in comparison.
Migda saved a life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.