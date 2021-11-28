Remnants of Detroit’s holiday game hung around for the state championship games Friday and Saturday.
With “Thanksgiving” emblazoned on the artificial turf in both end zones, lingering from the Lions’ Turkey Day loss to Chicago, eight games across two days unfolded on the same turf, with eight state champions crowned.
Traverse City Central wasn’t one of those, and the trip to Detroit didn’t end the way the Trojans wanted as Warren De La Salle won the Division 2 title 41-14. But a tremendous season loaded with highlights isn’t wiped away by one game against a stellar opponent.
The Pilots are a perennial state powerhouse over the last decade. Central aims to get its program back to that level, after the Trojans won state championships in 1978, 1985 and 1988 as one of the state’s dominant teams of the 1970s and ‘80s.
Trojans head coach Eric Schugars brought Carson Bourdo, Josh Burnham and Brett Weaver to the postgame press conference. Bourdo and Weaver didn’t speak as a press corps of about 30 people asked questions about the game and season. Schugars and Burnham did all the talking.
“I’m just so proud of what these...,” Burnham trailed off, never finishing the sentence as he tried to contain emotions after his final high school game.
Central’s players may not have been talkative in the press conference, but what the Trojans accomplished this year speaks volumes.
Central not only won the Big North Conference, but dominated the league. The Trojans outscored BNC foes 234-28, scoring as many points as the second- and third-place teams combined.
Central and TC West head to the Saginaw Valley League next year, and while the Trojans and Titans both lose a good deal of talent to graduation, the two Big North Conference refugees hope the new league adds more preparedness for games like Friday’s. The SVL has declined a bit over the past few years, and the addition of the Traverse City public schools aims to stem that tide.
The conference should still provide more competitive games than the BNC in recent years. Outside of Cadillac, the rest of the Big North simply didn’t have the programs in place yet to compete on a regular basis with Central and West. The annual BNC football media poll turned into a guessing game of which Traverse City team would win the league.
Talking to some downstate sports media at the finals, there’s a decent opinion that West and Central could rule the SVL’s northern division just as they did the BNC. If that happens, Central’s upward trend can continue.
The Trojans scored 649 points this season, the most in school history. In its championship years, Central put up 349 points (1988), 430 (1985) and 309 (1978).
That’s a lot to be thankful for.