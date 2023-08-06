Some schools rose up, others settled back down, still more stayed the course.
That’s par for the course in high school sports. Nobody stays on top forever, and the underdog eventually gets its day in the sun.
The last 15 years for sports reporters all over the globe has seen responsibilities, technology and expectations shift dramatically.
The technology is the big one.
Innovations in computer tech greatly altered how we do our work. Some make it easier; others pile on more; most just help produce better content in a timely manner.
I still have a hard time believing that we used to drive back to the downtown Traverse City office after football and basketball night games and THEN write our stories and somehow make deadline.
Of course, with technological advancements, that deadline is bit earlier than it used to be, as well.
I recall driving back from football games and doing something that’d be illegal under today’s new cellphone legislation. But in order to save time after voice-to-text became a thing, I’d drive back from a game with both hands one the wheel, but one holding a tape recorder and my phone in the other. The voice-to-text wasn’t good enough to pick up the sound coming from the tape recorder and translate it, so I had to repeat everything word for word so the phone would enter the text into the body of an email that was started before leaving the school. That at least made sure all the quotes from post-game interviews were ready as soon as reaching the office.
Now, heck, I just get in my car and start typing away on a laptop most of the time. There’s exceptions for schools without cell service for my carrier, such at Lake Leelanau St. Mary. That involves driving to downtown Suttons Bay in search of bars of signal and writing as throngs of tourists pass by on the sidewalk, probably wondering what the weird dude with a laptop on the passenger side is doing. (The answer is there’s more room on the front passenger side.)
It’s hard to count how many times I’ve been the last car in the parking lot, nor the number of times a suspicious police officer slowly cruises by, wondering who is still there close to 11 p.m. on a school night.
That’s not even touching the way things were WAY back, when newspapers were put together by hand, whether you want to go all the way back to the days of typesetters or just to paste-up pages.
“When you’re growing up and you’re sitting at your grandparents’ knee and they’re telling stories like, ‘Yeah, I remember when we first got a telephone...,’” said Jeff Peek, a Record-Eagle sportswriter from 1982-2008. “I’m kind of that guy with you guys. I remember when I started here that they would typeset everything. You hear about ‘cut and paste.’ It was literally you would cut the story you were typing on a typewriter, glue in the thing you waned to go in the middle of that and hand it to the typesetter.”
Photographer Jan-Michael Stump said the advancement in equipment and technology has been the main change over his 15 years at the Record-Eagle. It wasn’t more than 20 years ago when our photogs still had to develop their own film on deadline after games AND put together a full photo page from Friday night football games.
But maybe the biggest change is that sportswriters have morphed into being entertainers. We used to provide the facts with some color. Now, we’re expected to be personalities.
That wasn’t a thing when I started doing this in 1996, walking into the student newspaper at Central Michigan University without an ounce of experience and asking if they had anything for me to do. It started with covering field hockey, a sport I didn’t even know existed before walking into that office.
Now you have to have opinions, try to be funny/interesting, make TV, podcast and radio appearances, not to mention our own hour-long weekly high school sports podcast that’s been going strong for 256 episodes now.
Sometimes that isn’t natural for a shy kid from rural Michigan, but it’s now part of the job, whether you expected it or not.
I didn’t expect it, but it’s been a heckuva ride so far. I hope it continues for a lot longer, and we’ll see what other changes are in store.
