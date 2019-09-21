Many people often forget the sacrifice that active military, veterans and first responders have made to ensure the safety of the general public.
I can not imagine the personal battle, both mental and physical, that these people have gone through to give us the opportunity to live the life we do.
However, days like Friday’s TC Patriot Game give us an opportunity to go out of our way to show those who have fought for us our appreciation.
The eighth annual game between Traverse City West and TC Central has always been about more than football, but it seems like it means even more now than ever.
Since its inception $81,000 have been donated to causes that help veterans, not including the funds raised in 2019. However, I think it is much more about the moments shared than the money raised each year.
Over the past two seasons I have witnessed nearly 10,000 people descend onto Thirlby Field for a single Friday night in September. Yes, there are plenty of out-lying implications that bring so many into attendance (the rivalry for example), but when you look at this game in the scope of a normal fall Friday night, the difference is astronomical.
Attendance is at least triple that of a normal game and the energy in the stadium is palpable. Thousands of people show up hours before the game to connect and spend time with family and local veterans when you can usually find fans trickling in just before kickoff. There is even a fly-over by Coast Guard helicopters after the national anthem.
In recent years we have seen several schools follow the lead of the Titans and Trojans, creating events that honor those who have fought and died for our country and it’s citizens.
Onekama hosted the ‘Warrior Game’ against Suttons Bay this weekend, Kingsley now holds a ‘Salute To Service’ game, TC West has even started the ‘Coast Guard Cup’ for it’s annual matchup with Grand Haven, which are a few among a lot of other benefit games that have started in recent years.
The TC Patriot Game has given the extended community a new perspective on how to honor it’s veterans and set an example for what such a special night could be.
“It’s neat from the pep assembly, to the emotion of it, to shaking the veterans hands and looking at them in the eye and just thanking them,” TC Central head coach Eric Schugars said after Friday’s 32-0 win over TC West. “I told our kids that it’s a moment of gratitude you get to extend and then you get to play football. It’s awesome we get to take the time to honor them and enjoy it.”
The moment held on the field prior to kickoff allows players and coaches to shake the hands of hundreds of local veterans who make the trip to Thirlby. This game has swelled to become one of the biggest events of the fall for the people of Traverse City and beyond and for good reason.
It’s a healthy change of pace for each of us to take a step back and realize the sacrifices made for each of us by thousands of people who don’t even know our names. Sacrifices made and lives lost by soldiers, police officers, firefighters and EMTs, to name a few, should never go unnoticed and the TC Patriot Game gives all of us a platform to share the gratitude we feel for those who have served.
For some it is a rivalry game, but for me and many of you, it is really just the chance to say thank you to all of those brave enough to put their lives on the line for the rest of us.
So if I didn’t get a chance to tell you on Friday, thank you for your service because without you Friday nights under the lights wouldn’t even be possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.