Monday, Nov. 4 is a special day.
We here at the Record-Eagle sports department will be releasing our 100th episode of our local sports podcast called The Get Around.
When former sports writer turned education reporter Brendan Quealy pitched the idea to our editors, no one knew the legs the podcast would grow.
That fateful day of Aug. 31, 2017 started something none of us knew we would come to love and enjoy so much.
Since our first episode we have featured 105 local high school athletes from 17 local high schools, bringing them in for 30-minute sit down interviews to introduce them and their skills to you, our valued audible viewers.
The Get Around has also hosted characters such as Detroit Red Wings’ center Andreas Athanasiou and Michigan State basketball players Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins.
More than 100 athletes have been enshrined in The Get Around Hall of Fame for their performances and numerous others have been nominated as our players of the week.
We’ve chatted about everything from big games to Halloween costumes and from state championships to family tragedies.
Our goal is to entertain northern Michigan all while giving you the best analysis, coverage and interviews you can find from your local area.
There have been many games played — a spelling bee of local area names and northern Michigan sports jeopardy were a blast — and many laughs have been shared, but none of it would be possible without our dedicated listeners.
From day one our community has shown support, whether it be through messages online or compliments in person, and has continued to drive us to bring you the best local podcast we can.
The Get Around has given us a chance to really connect with our community and be a presence in your life and home.
For this we cannot thank you enough.
We have seen faces (and voices) change with the departure of our pod-fathers Brendan Quealy and Brett Sommers, but The Get Around has endured the test of time. Not many podcasts make it to episode 100, let alone a hyper-local one like ours.
We would like to thank you for your continued support and ask that if you haven’t listened yet to give us a try (we even do weekly giveaways and contests).
Episode 100 will be our biggest yet, with interviews from Traverse City Central and Cadillac volleyball players, giveaways including Jimmy Johns subs, a subscription to the Record-Eagle and more.
So, join us for our centennial episode for more jokes, insight, analysis and interviews as we strive to bring you everything you need to know about prep sports in northern Michigan.
Here’s to 100 episodes and hopefully many more.
