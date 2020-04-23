Well, the Detroit Lions didn’t completely mess it up this time.
Completely being the key word in that sentence. Still, a sigh of relief.
The Lions took Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah with the third overall pick in Thursday’s first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
After the departure of veteran defensive backs Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs during the Lions 3-12-1 campaign in 2019, the Lions needed to give some new life to their secondary.
Okudah was the safe pick and the expected one at that, especially because reports were that the Lions were not offered a single trade on draft day.
There was almost no doubt they would be taking a defensive player (although I really think they should’ve taken a chance on Tua Tagovailoa) and Okudah was the highest rated cover corner in the draft. I have heard comparisons to Stephon Gilmore, which is a huge compliment to the Lions if that proves to be true. He is a press corner who is good at reading a quarterback and making plays with his hands.
I got a chance to see Okudah play a lot being a fan of Big Ten football and can say that even on a defense with Chase Young, he was a difference-maker. We need to temper expectations because he is going to be looked at to cover some of the best wide receivers in the league. He is going to have to do it without veteran guidance, all while joining a last-ranked defense against the pass.
Okudah will be in the Honolulu blue for quite some time and he has the potential to be an anchor on the outside for the Lions.
I will say, I wish the Lions would have considered taking Tua and giving him the year to heal and develop while learning from Matthew Stanford. The reason I say they didn’t completely mess up this pick is they could have picked a comparable all-pro caliber cornerback throughout the first and second rounds. I don’t think the No. 3 pick is best used on a cornerback.
