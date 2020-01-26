Dear Kobe,
I began writing an open letter to you on the day of your final game in the National Basketball Association on April 13, 2016.
I never published it because it was very personal, really just a big thank you for the impact you had on my life. I kept those words to myself, hoping to utter them to you in person on a day I was sure would come.
That was nearly four years ago and the letter sat in the "drafts" portion of my website until I heard about the horrible tragedy that befell you, your daughter Gianna and several others in Calabasas on Sunday morning.
The day that I dreamed about as a kid — shaking your hand and looking you in the eye to tell you what type of influence your mind, spirit and play on the court had on me and millions of other kids — will never come.
So, here we go.
I started writing this as a 22-year-old college student and after looking back on Kobe's career, legacy and undeniable impact on the entire world, felt I needed to let the world know what you really meant to my generation.
You see, we grew up in a time where Kobe was king. What he brought to the floor every day was unmatched. You heard stories, legends rather, of his perseverance and dedication to his craft. Spending hours before and after games and practices working on his talents alone in the gym or weight room.
Other superstar athletes would regularly fawn over Kobe's determination and work ethic.
Kobe was the embodiment of overcoming obstacles and pushing through tough days like today. Everyone has heard and knows exactly what the "Mamba Mentality" is.
Work harder than everybody else. Work longer than everybody else. Never stop, never settle and never surrender no matter what obstacles lie ahead.
This resonates so much deeper than sports. His drive and determination rubbed off on me as a kid from thousands of miles away (through a TV screen nonetheless). That says something big about a person.
Growing up in a single-parent household left me searching for positive role models and it was very easy to follow Kobe's path. Unwavering loyalty, respect for the game, work ethic ... the list goes on and on. It was very easy to see as a child that anyone could do anything. You just have to put the work in to make it all happen.
I remember shooting hoops in the driveway, playing some signature one-on-one, taking the jab step in, making the spin and fading away — all just to yell "KOBE" while keeping my hand aloft in the air. Of course, I could never be like you. I missed 90 percent of the shots I took, but kept shooting them because of you.
Personally, I adapted the “Mamba Mentality” into everyday life — and fall back on the lessons learned from The Black Mamba every single day. Do things at 110 percent, I tell myself. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Nothing can substitute for hard work.
Kobe didn't just work on himself, he was known for making those around him better. His sheer will to win in any situation rubbed off on so many of his teammates as he lead them back to the playoffs again and again.
Kobe also wasn't just a basketball player — he was a father of four daughters, husband, coach/mentor to dozens of kids, an Academy Award-winner and becoming one of the greatest ambassadors the game of basketball has ever seen. Kobe was an idol for millions of people across the world, and not just kids who grew up watching him. He was a global brand that became synonymous with basketball.
For the entirety of my life, Kobe showed what it meant to be a competitor. Ask any of my friends and they will tell you I am one of the fiercest competitors they know and that is directly related to hearing Kobe talk.
The beautiful part about this is I know Kobe's legacy is far greater than any of us can imagine and will endure forever. He was taken from this world way too soon and at 41 years old, was just getting his life with his family started. For 20 years, he dedicated every moment of his consciousness to the game of basketball and the NBA. And while I know it sounds selfish, I like to think he dedicated a lot of that time directly to me and the kids who were just like me.
Kobe set the standard during his time in the NBA. The Black Mamba dropped 81 points on the Raptors, and who could forget his final mic drop? That final game where he scored 60 points originally prompted me to start writing this letter, but I never thought his life wouldn't last half as long as his records are sure to. He was a leader and a champion. He was a true legend and basketball icon.
I have been crying over my keyboard since I started writing this and I am not ashamed to say it, but the sheer impact and influence he was able to have during his life cannot be quantified. One thing I can tell you is the “Mamba Mentality” will live inside all of us forever and I will never stop shouting 'KOBE!' when I toss something into the trash can.
I don't even have to list his accolades as a championship and MVP basketball player for anyone on this planet to understand the weight that he held in this world.
So, thank you Kobe for changing millions of lives with your mind, body and spirit. Your legacy has just begun.
