It’s 2020 and a lot has changed in the past year when it comes to sports in Michigan.
All of Michigan’s professional sports teams are on a terrible decline, only one football team in the state won a bowl game and it looks like there is no immediate end to all this misery in sight.
However, there is one thing you can be happy about in the new year of sports — you will be able to legally bet on your favorite teams whether they win or lose.
You might even be able to make some money off of the perpetual state of disarray that Detroit sports seem to be in (just make sure you bet against them).
Just two weeks ago Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill that will legalize mobile sports betting along with the chance to bet at casinos and other establishments.
This makes Michigan the 20th state to legalize the activity. While betting won’t likely be available until the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament starts in March, now would be a good time to familiarize yourself with how sports betting works because you have a chance to make some serious cash.
If you haven’t heard of a point spread or money line, don’t worry you still have time as casinos still need to go through an application process that is expected to take a few months to be approved. Mobile gambling will start several weeks after brick-and-mortar stores are open.
Daily fantasy sports have given Michiganders a chance to gamble on sports regularly over the past several years but the new regulations give Michigan the revenue from these profits.
Sports betting will be taxed at 8.4 percent with an additional 1.5 percent tax for the three commercial casinos (Greektown, MGM, Motor City) in Detroit. This is money that was already being spent for betting in other states, so it was a no-brainer for Michigan to capture that money before it heads out of the state.
Whitmer said the revenues will bolster funding for public schools and permanently dedicated funding to help first responders who get cancer from fighting fires.
Who doesn’t like giving back to our communities’ children and first responders?
So sit back, strap in, break open your pocket books and say goodbye to your bookies because I think watching sports in Michigan just changed forever — and for the better.
