TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone in baseball chases a World Series ring.
Now, there’s one right here in Traverse City.
The Traverse City Spitters’ new general manager, Jacqueline Holm, has one.
The 34-year-old only breaks it out for special occasions, but the gem-encrusted monster bling from the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series championship can serve as a reminder to Spitters players what they’re working for.
Holm received the ring while with the Astros-affiliated Quad Cities River Bandits, where she worked from 2016-19 as assistant general manager for three seasons and then as general manager for one very memorable season, but not because of any rings. More on that later.
(The Bandits also won the 2017 Midwest League championship, giving her two gaudy pieces of sought-after baseball jewelry.)
Andrew Chesser served as GM of the River Bandits from 2013-18.
He hired Holm as ticket sales manager because of her experience as director of corporate partnerships and on-field emcee under the moniker “Jackie on the Field” with her hometown Sugar Land Skeeters in Texas.
Chesser met her at the airport when she flew into Davenport for the first time.
“I just expected her to turn around when it was -7 that day and she came straight from Houston,” he joked.
She didn’t last long in the ticketing role, getting promoted to assistant general manager quickly. The team’s assistant GM at the time left, and Chesser turned to Holm as the new one.
“She has an incredible work ethic,” Chesser said. “That shined through. The baseball world is a lot of long hours, going to the ballpark at 9 a.m. and not leaving until midnight.”
Holm’s sales background and “social butterfly” personality blended well with Chesser, who calls himself more of an introverted numbers guy. Now a director at a green energy nonprofit in San Diego, he said that work relationship benefitted both as they learned additional aspects of team operations from each other.
Holm took over as River Bandits GM when Chesser moved on after the 2018 season.
“We were very yin and yang,” Chesser said. “I was more the budget guy. She brought all this promotions and marketing experience.”
That takes us to the interesting season of 2019, Holm’s first as general manager of the River Bandits. The river part is key.
The Bandits lost their first 19 games — not to an opponent, but to water. The Bandits play at Modern Woodmen Stadium, right on the banks of the Mississippi River.
On April 30, 2019, a temporary flood wall on Pershing Avenue broke, allowing high water from the Mississippi to rush into the downtown.
Mississippi River floods of 1965, 1969, 1993 and 2001 all breached the baseball facility, and the team added a flood wall in 2004 and improved upon it in 2010.
That wall held steady against the Mississippi’s raging water levels. Only one problem: there was no way to get to the stadium, whose playing surface, seating and carousel was a calm oasis in the midst of a raging flood that paralyzed much of Davenport for weeks.
Normally, a pedestrian bridge would allow fans to enter the ballpark even if the surrounding areas were flooded in kind of a reverse fishbowl.
But in the meantime, Canadian Pacific Railroad, which runs between the ballpark and a large parking lot, raised its tracks to get above the flood waters. That put trains’ height too close to the pedestrian bridge for the city’s regulations, and suddenly the Bandits had their home field stolen not by flooding, but by red tape.
Holm went a little viral following a video of her being lifted by a bucket truck over the stadium’s retaining wall while wearing a life jacket. Someone had to get inside to get the team’s equipment and merchandise they had sold while the team worked out of a one-room office on the second floor of the local YMCA. Why not the brand-new general manager?
Photos and video broadcasts around the country clearly showed the stadium standing pristinely alone in the flooding, creating an even larger demand for merch than normal, so orders had to be fulfilled somehow.
The team ended up playing 12 of its first 15 home games at other ballparks, including at Burlington and Iowa University.
“It was miserable, that whole experience,” Holm said.
Still, the River Bandits ended up 79-57.
Holm took a job as YMCA executive branch manager in Davenport later in 2019, staying there until taking over as trade show coordinator for Calmer Cornheads from 2020-22, running large industry events displaying and demonstrating farm machinery. That’s where she got her forklift and commercial driver’s licenses.
Holm grew up in Texas, playing catcher at Dulles High School, where her younger sister was the pitcher.
She graduated from Texas State University in 2011, working for the Major League Soccer franchise Houston Dynamos as an intern while in college. Upon graduating in December of 2011, she started with the Sugar Land Skeeters a month later for the team’s inaugural season, complete with a new stadium.
The new Atlantic League team started with 2,200 season-ticket holders in its first year to put into a brand-new $40 million stadium. The team was so new, some stadium railings were still being painted on opening day.
“It was a pretty wild experience,” Holm said. “I don’t know if I’ll be in a start-up that’ll be that intense.”
While with the Skeeters, Roger Clemens pitched several 2014 games for the team — while his eldest son Koby played there — with Toby Keith in attendance and broadcast on ESPN in front of a packed house.
NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady pitched multiple games in the 2014 season, the same year Sugar Land hosted the independent Atlantic League’s All-Star Game.
“You really get to showcase all your hard work,” Holm said of hosting an all-star game, something she’ll get to do this year with the Pit Spitters hosting the Northwoods League event. Prior to accepting the Traverse City job, her only other two forays into Michigan were attending Midwest League all-star games in Midland and Lansing.
The 2014 all-star event was branded the Y’All-Star Game, and players rode in on horseback for introductions, with a longhorn steer on the concourse for pictures.
She started Nov. 1 with the Pit Spitters, and jumped right in to the community, volunteering with Traverse City Tourism to help with the comedy festival this winter. She’s also helped the franchise bring in concerts for the Labor Day weekend, featuring Nelly and Ashanti one night and REO Speedwagon and Joan Jett the other.
“We’re in great position here,” Holm said. “The facility is excellent and the support from the (West Michigan) Whitecaps has been wonderful.”
Holm said she’s settling in well, and has worked with area community organizations to bring the team and city even closer.
The Pit Spitters have a comedy festival show June 22 featuring Bert Kreischer, Fortune Feimster, Jay Pharoah, Big Jay Oakerson and others.
Holm said she hopes to add more marquee events and be linked to downtown events.
“I was so excited to hear she was back in baseball again,” Chesser said. “That is a perfect fit.”
Holm is one of five female general managers in the 24-team Northwoods League, and one of only two among the 12 Great Lakes Division squads. The others are Kaitlin Mack (Bismarck Larks), Monica Blake (Minot Hot Tots), Sammi Costello (Eau Claire Express) and Samantha Ruben (Madison Mallards).
Holm succeeds Mickey Graham, who oversaw the Spitters’ daily operations from the team’s inception in 2018.
