KOKOMO, IN — The Traverse City Pit Spitters were unable to come away with a road series victory after falling 3-1 to Kokomo Friday.
Saturday’s doubleheader with Battle Creek was postponed to Sunday because of rain.
Traverse City jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first Friday. Mario Camilletti found his way to the base paths on a walk and was eventually scored by Miles Simington’s RBI ground rule double.
TC scattered only six hits in the game with Simington and Camden Traficante each notching two.
Kokomo tallied two runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth off of Spitters’ starter Jacob Marcus (0-2).
Camilletti walked four times in the game, going without an official at-bat and earning multiple walks for the seventh game this season.
The Jackrabbits used five pitchers to keep the Spitters scoreless after the first inning with reliever Ryan Robinson taking the win.
Marcus allowed six hits and three runs while striking out two for TC. He was relieved with scoreless work from O’Kelly McWilliams IV and Coby Greiner, who combined for three strikeouts and two hits allowed.