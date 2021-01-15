JOHANNESBURG — Shawn Ziobron gets a chance to hit his best friend Saturday.
The Johannesburg-Lewiston linebacker and tight end faces off head to head with childhood friend Carson Heleski when Ziobron’s Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals take on Heleski’s Ubly Bearcats in a Division 8 state semifinal.
The game, moved to Thirlby Field in Traverse City because of field conditions, pit the two longtime buddies against each other for the first time.
Heleski is Ubly’s fullback, rushing for 1,135 yards and 20 touchdowns on 131 carries to earn Huron County Player of the Year honors and All-Thumb Co-Defensive Player of the Year as well.
Ziobron, a linebacker who earned honorable mention Record-Eagle Dream Team and all-Ski Valley Conference honors, grew up hunting with Heleski. Their parents worked at the same deer ranch in Millersburg, between Onaway and Rogers City.
Ziobron is a top contributor on both sides of the ball for Joburg, posting 97 tackles (second on the team to Sheldon Huff), four tackles for loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He’s also a starting tight end, where he’s second on the team in receiving yards with 167 and receiving touchdowns (two).
“We haven’t been talking too much this week because we’re game planning,” Ziobron said. “I’m focused on the goal and setting our friendship aside.”
Of course, Ziobron hopes to move on the next week’s state championship game at Ford Field, along with his Cardinals teammates.
“It’s going to be the aftermath that’ll be awkward,” Ziobron said. “One of us is going to lose. We really want to go to the state championship.”
The Cardinals (10-0) made it to the semifinals for the first time since 1998. Johannesburg-Lewiston has never played for a state championship.
Moving Saturday’s game to Traverse City is nothing new for the Cardinals, who had their regional championship game against Iron Mountain moved to the Superior Dome in Marquette and saw their regular-season finale against Harbor Springs moved at the last minute to Gaylord when the Rams’ lighting system malfunctioned.
Head coach Joe Smokevitch scrambled to find another neutral field, because Harbor Springs didn’t want to give J-L home-field advantage.
“I was thankful I had a lot of contacts in my phone,” Smokevitch joked about hurriedly calling athletic directors across northern Michigan to find an open field on a Friday night.
Gaylord AD Christian Wilson let them play there in an 8 p.m. game, with both teams having to pack up their gear in Harbor Springs and travel to the Alpine Village on a moment’s notice.
Joburg initially was set to play Ubly (8-2) in Petoskey, but Northmen Field developed ice on the synthetic surface and the semifinal moved to Thirlby, where two regional final games were played last week without incident.
“We just play wherever we go, you know?” Ziobron said. “It is exciting to play at these big places, though.”
The Cardinals practiced this week at the Petoskey Field House, an indoor facility with artificial turf usually used for soccer.
The game figures to feature almost exclusively running, with Smokevitch saying the Bearcats run 96% of the time in the films they viewed.
“They throw less than we do, if that’s possible,” said Smokevitch. “Their backs look to be pretty physical. They come off the ball low and they hide it well.”
J-L runs the ball almost 90% of the time, mainly to Huff, who has 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Logan May adds another 836 and 10 TDs.
Ubly, which finished third in the Greater Thumb Conference’s East Division, seeks only its second state finals berth. The Bearcats lost to Greg Vaughan’s Traverse City St. Francis team 41-13 in the 2008 Division 7 championship game.
Saturday’s winner moves on to play Centreville (10-0), which received a forfeit win from Clarkston Everest, in a Jan. 22 championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.