CASS CITY — This one was for Jim and Carolyn Carroll.
Traverse City St. Francis players swarmed the longtime assistant coach after Saturday’s 13-12 Division 7 state semifinal win over Cass City.
Some were in tears as they embraced coach Carroll, whose wife of 60 years Carolyn passed away recently and was laid to rest this week. Carroll also coached with the Glads for six decades.
“Pure joy and excitement just to get this for coach Carroll, it means everything,” senior defensive back Ayden Ferris said, moments after sealing the game with a fumble recovery. “We get to carry him and we get stickers for her for Ford Field, so we’re going to remember her there.”
The Gladiators (9-2) will wear “CC” stickers on their helmets in next Saturday’s 10 a.m. state championship game against New Lothrop (10-0).
“Our seniors were at the funeral,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “This one’s for Carolyn. This is a big win. It was an emotional week for the kids, especially coach Carroll and the coaches, so we got one win for her. We can go get another one next week.”
The team already has the stickers, but forgot to hand them out before Saturday’s semifinal clash with Cass City in 30-degree temperatures and frost on the grass.
Now, they’ll get to show them off under the lights of Ford Field in Detroit.
“Our whole motto is ‘Something to prove,’” Ferris said. “Next week is when we’re going to prove it.”
The two teams slugged it out, trading shots throughout in a defensive battle between two run-oriented teams.
Cass City — which had three large trucks parked together just outside the stadium fence to form a makeshift extra set of bleachers, complete with heaters, tables and hardly a mask in sight — tried to pass only six times, getting off four attempts. Aidan Schmuckal recorded sacks on two of them in the second quarter to force a Red Hawks punt.
The Red Hawks drove the field to start the second half, but were thwarted on first-and-goal from the 4, as defensive back Josh Groves stuffed one play for minimal gain, linebacker Joey Donahue made two stops and defensive back Luke Biggar swatted away a fourth-down pass into the end zone.
St. Francis went three-and-out on its first two second-half drives, with the Red Hawks cashing in on a short field after Alex Perry’s punt return, going 32 yards in six plays, culminated by quarterback Bryce Fernald’s 2-yard TD run. Gabe Olivier intercepted the two-point conversion pass to keep Cass City’s lead less than a touchdown, 12-7.
Charlie Peterson hit Groves for a 23-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-5, with Groves diving for the pylon to put the Gladiators up 13-12 with 7:43 remaining.
“We knew we were going to pass it,” Groves said. “I just embraced the moment. I was open.”
St. Francis ran behind Owen Mueller and Schmuckal to run the clock down to 28.5 seconds left, then punted. The Red Hawks returner had the ball go through his hands, and Ferris was right there for the recovery to allow TCSF to run the remaining time off the clock in victory formation.
“I was really just looking forward to going in, pinning them deep and hoping to make one last defensive stand,” Ferris said. “I saw that ball pop out, and I knew I had to drop on it and seal the game.”
Neither team put up big stats as defense ruled the day. Alex Perry led Cass City with 76 rush yards on 19 carries, Noah Zaleski added 54 on 13 totes and Fernald gained 40 on 15 rushes. Fernald completed one of four passes for 33 yards.
“Kind of a type of game that people thought it was going to be as far as a defensive struggle,” Sellers said. “Even though they ran up and down the field against Ithaca last week, we were hoping that we could slow them down. We didn’t think we could stop them. Mission accomplished on that front.”
Mueller ran for 42 yards and Olivier 29 for the Gladiators.
“What a great game,” Red Hawks head coach Scott Cuthrell said. “That’s high school football at it’s best right there. One-point decision, just a hard fought game on both sides. We made some big gains, and they did, too. They played great defense.”
St. Francis — overcame a fumble on the opening kickoff, holding the Red Hawks to just eight yards over four plays to force a turnover on downs. The Glads then put together a 12-play drive extended by a pair of passes over the middle to Jimmy Muzljakovich on 3rd-and-11 and 4th-and-8. Gabe Olivier punched it on from 4 yards out and Brice Kempf kicked what would end up being the deciding extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Cass City (10-1) responded with a 10-play drive that included drawing TCSF offside on 4th-and-2 and converting 4th-and-goal from 1 with a Perry touchdown run. But Groves and Schmuckal stopped the two-point conversion attempt to keep the Gladiators up 7-6 early in the second quarter.
“We knew we had to play downhill the whole game, play our gaps,” Groves said. “We did. We did a good job of it.”
New Lothrop beat Schoolcraft 36-21 in the other semifinal. The Glads and Hornets last played each other in 2018’s regular-season finale, with St. Francis winning 35-14 at home.
St. Francis makes its 10th state championship game appearance, having won titles in 1992 and 1999 under Larry Sellers, 2003 and 2005 with Josh Sellers and back-to-back crowns in 2008-09 under Greg Vaughan. The Glads also made the finals in 2007, 1998 and 1983.