KINGSLEY — Week by week.
It’s a tired and old cliché, but one Kingsley is hoping to live by his season.
Facing the toughest schedule in all of Division 6, looking ahead isn’t the best tactic.
“There are zero cupcakes on the schedule,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said. “We can’t afford to talk about conference championships or playoffs, because if you do look ahead, you lose focus on a very good team.”
Goosepoop, a website that measures Michigan football teams through analytics, ranked Kingsley’s schedule as the toughest in all of Division 6. By a lot.
The Stags received a score of 11.2 for their nine-game slate, with second-place Ida at 6.9 and only 10 of the division’s 60 teams with a positive number (Grayling is 10th at 1.4). Six of Kingsley’s opponents qualified for the 2022 postseason.
“It’s the hardest schedule,” senior guard and linebacker Max Goethals said. “We play one game at a time and see where it goes.”
The Stags, coming off a 7-3 record and second-place finish in the Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division, open the season Friday at Reed City, which posted an 11-2 record last season.
Then Gaylord, a Division 3 playoff team last season, visits Rodes Field, followed by Cheboygan (3-6) and Boyne City (9-1) on the road, Division 7 state finalist Traverse City St. Francis (13-1) and Grayling (2-7) at home, Division 5 foes Ogemaw heights (7-3) and Comstock Park (4-5) on the road and closing out the regular season with Division 3 postseason qualifier Sparta.
“There’s a heavier emphasis on game by game, week by week, as far as our schedule,” said Wooer, who notched his 200th coaching victory last season. “It’s by far the toughest schedule Kingsley has ever had.”
Wooer said Gaylord is better than at any time during his 10-year tenure at Traverse City West, Ogemaw Heights is vastly improved, and the Stags’ only opponent from a smaller division is St. Francis.
Kingsley Athletic Director Mitch Miggenburg joked that it was hard finding opponents because many schools don’t want to play the Stags, who scored 30 or more points in eight of 10 games last season.
This season, the Stags return five starters on both sides of the ball.
Star running back Eli Graves and quarterback Gavyn Merchant headline the offense. Goethals and James Pearson are back at the guard spots. Returning two-way starter at tight end and defensive end and 6-foot-5 junior Chase Bott could miss the season’s first week or two with an ankle injury sustained playing summer basketball.
On defense, Bott is joined by fellow returning starters in linebackers Bode Bielas, Graves and Goethals and defensive back Skylar Workman.
Juniors David and John Whims and sophomore Isaiah Cosgrove join Graves in the offensive backfield, with Alex Figueroa at tight end opposite Bott.
With about half of the starting lineup new, Merchant said the returning starters have confidence in their teammates.
“It’s not like we’re just starting fresh,” Merchant said. “We have some starters coming back, teaching the younger guys, keeping our tradition going. ... They’ll just pick off where they left off. We have high expectations for guys to step up.”
This season’s squad is more experienced than a year ago but also isn’t exceptionally big, which has been a constant in recent years.
“We got a lot of high expectations,” Goethals said.
“We’ve all been playing together since we were young. We just want to make a name for ourselves this year.”
