TRAVERSE CITY — First-year head coach Stephen Draper hyper-focused his Traverse City Central Trojans on one thing — themselves.
Following a non-conference loss Saturday, the Trojans rebounded with a big rivalry game victory Tuesday over Traverse City West 52-38 at TC Central.
The Trojans (4-2) turned a loss into positive momentum with a two-hour practice Monday that reset their course in Big North Conference play.
“I thought we had probably our best practice for the year on Monday,” Draper said. “It was super competitive and our guys did an unbelievable job. I think that practice set the tone more than anything else for today.”
TC Central only trailed one time in the game — for nearly three minutes after Garett Schuler made a jumper for West to open the game — and grabbed hold of the lead early thanks to an explosive sequence by freshman Anthony Ribel.
Ribel hit a floater to give TCC a 3-2 lead before he stole the ball for a fast-break layup and then forced a charge on the Titans on the very next possession. Carson Briggs capitalized on the ensuing possession to give TCC a 7-2 lead and never let the Titans get closer than four.
“That’s a credit to guys nine through 12 that didn’t get in the game,” Draper said. “At practice we get an unbelievable look with speed and the ability of our other guys and when it comes game time, it feels the same as our practice.”
The Trojans’ defense threw the Titans for a whirl, forcing nine turnovers and focusing on Jon O’Connor to force the play into other’s hands.
“We tried to limit their playmakers and we knew if Jon (O’Connor) was the only kid to score we would be tough to beat.,” Trojans junior Carson Bourdo said. “Coach Draper wants our team to be defensively focused and be a defensive team first. Good defense ends up to be good offense and when we can hold teams under 40 we’re going to be a hard team to beat.”
O’Connor dropped 10 points in the first half, but was limited to 16 total thanks to adjustments made by the Trojans.
A well-balanced offense has been the hallmark of the Trojans this season and Tuesday was no exception with seven players finding the score sheet. Bourdo said his team is unselfish and “as long as we are winning, everybody is happy.”
Bourdo had an outstanding game both defensively and offensively from the point guard spot. The junior is a quick-driving point who facilitates the Trojans’ offense and had six first-half assists. Bourdo finished with 10 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.
“Carson Bourdo, even when he wasn’t scoring, just made good decisions all the time,” Draper said. “He hasn’t had a lot of offensive games like that so far this year and he’s been patient for the day of the biggest game of the the year. And he comes out and does that.”
Draper said his team has been focusing on how good they can be and haven’t been worrying about the rest of the conference, district or region. Tuesday night was a great example of how good the Trojans can be, Draper said.
Josh Burnham led the Trojans with 16 points and eight rebounds, capped by a dunk that made the final score 52-38. Kayden Warner added nine points and four rebounds and Ribel finished with six points for TCC.
TC West head coach Sanders Frye said his team looked “flat” coming out of the gates and hopes Tuesday teaches a lesson like the one the Trojans learned with Saturday’s 66-56 loss to East Grand Rapids.
“Hopefully we can come out and use this as motivation because that is not the team I know we can be,” Frye said. “Improvement is the name of the game this year with such a short season to prepare and make adjustments so we just have to continue to improve.”
The Titans (3-2, 3-2 Big North) were led by O’Connor with 16 points, Schuler with nine and Luke Robertson with 7.
Traverse City Central now holds first place in the Big North Conference with a 4-0 conference record, followed by Petoskey, who beat West by 14 points last week.
The Trojans and Titans will meet one more time this season, in the last game on March 16.